PATRICK, ISLE OF MAN––An unusual divination spoon was found by metal detectorists at a site along the west coast of the Isle of Man, according to a statement released by Manx National Heritage. Dating to between 400 and 100 b.c., the bowl of the bronze, strawberry-shaped utensil is engraved with two perpendicular lines that form a cross. Details about how exactly the peculiar spoon may have been used remain unknown, but experts theorize that it played an important part in Iron Age rituals to predict the future. “The spoons are usually found in pairs and it has been suggested that liquid of some form would have been poured into the spoon which has the cross, and whatever quarter it landed in would tell something about the future,” said Allison Fox, curator for archaeology at Manx National Heritage. Twenty-eight similar artifacts have been found across Britain, Ireland, and France, but this is the first of its kind ever discovered on the Isle of Man. To read about a 4,000-year-old jet necklace uncovered on the Isle of Man, go to "Jetting Across the British Isles."
Iron Age Spoon May Have Predicted the Future
News February 21, 2025
Recommended Articles
Letter from the Levant March/April 2025
On the Origin of the Pork Taboo
Exploring ancient people’s shifting beliefs about rearing and eating pigs
Searching for Lost Cities May/June 2024
Which Island Is it Anyway?
Unidentified Island, English Channel
Off the Grid January/February 2023
Tongobriga, Portugal
Digs & Discoveries September/October 2022
Surveying Samnium
-
Features January/February 2025
Dancing Days of the Maya
In the mountains of Guatemala, murals depict elaborate performances combining Catholic and Indigenous traditionsPhotograph by R. Słaboński
-
Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025
Bad Moon RisingErich Lessing/Art Resource, NY
-
Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025
100-Foot EnigmaGeorge E. Koronaios/Wikimedia Commons
-
Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025
Colonial CompanionsNadiaPera/AdobeStock