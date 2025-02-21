JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Iron Age Spoon May Have Predicted the Future

News February 21, 2025

Bronze spoon
Manx National Heritage
SHARE:
Bronze spoon
Bronze spoon

PATRICK, ISLE OF MAN––An unusual divination spoon was found by metal detectorists at a site along the west coast of the Isle of Man, according to a statement released by Manx National Heritage. Dating to between 400 and 100 b.c., the bowl of the bronze, strawberry-shaped utensil is engraved with two perpendicular lines that form a cross. Details about how exactly the peculiar spoon may have been used remain unknown, but experts theorize that it played an important part in Iron Age rituals to predict the future. “The spoons are usually found in pairs and it has been suggested that liquid of some form would have been poured into the spoon which has the cross, and whatever quarter it landed in would tell something about the future,” said Allison Fox, curator for archaeology at Manx National Heritage. Twenty-eight similar artifacts have been found across Britain, Ireland, and France, but this is the first of its kind ever discovered on the Isle of Man. To read about a 4,000-year-old jet necklace uncovered on the Isle of Man, go to "Jetting Across the British Isles."

Recommended Articles

Letter from the Levant March/April 2025

On the Origin of the Pork Taboo

Exploring ancient people’s shifting beliefs about rearing and eating pigs

Read Article
Courtesy Giorgio Buccellati

Searching for Lost Cities May/June 2024

Which Island Is it Anyway?

Unidentified Island, English Channel

Read Article
Saint Michael’s Mount, England
(Chensiyuan/ Wikimedia Commons)

Off the Grid January/February 2023

Tongobriga, Portugal

Read Article

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2022

Surveying Samnium

Read Article

More to Discover

Features January/February 2025

Top 10 Discoveries of 2024

ARCHAEOLOGY magazine reveals the year’s most exciting finds

Read Article
Courtesy the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities

  • Features January/February 2025

    Dancing Days of the Maya

    In the mountains of Guatemala, murals depict elaborate performances combining Catholic and Indigenous traditions

    Read Article
    Photograph by R. Słaboński

  • Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025

    Bad Moon Rising

    Read Article
    Erich Lessing/Art Resource, NY

  • Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025

    100-Foot Enigma

    Read Article
    George E. Koronaios/Wikimedia Commons

  • Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025

    Colonial Companions

    Read Article
    NadiaPera/AdobeStock