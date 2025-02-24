CT scanning a Viking skull at the University of Gothenburg

VARNHEM, SWEDEN––Vikings in Sweden may have frequently suffered from debilitating ailments of the face and head, according to a statement released by the University of Gothenburg. A recent study used CT scanning to analyze fifteen skulls from the site of Varnhem, which is known for its thousands of Viking Age burials and well-preserved skeletons. The individuals, all between the ages of 20 and 60, lived between the tenth and the twelfth century. Several individuals showed signs of having ear or sinus infections, which left marks on the adjacent bones. Others displayed evidence on their crania and jawbones of osteoarthritis and various dental diseases. “We found many signs of disease in these individuals. Exactly why we don't know,” said University of Gothenburg researcher Carolina Bertilsson. “Back then, they didn't have the medical and dental care we do, or the kind of pain relief and antibiotics we now have. If you developed an infection, it could stick around for a long time." Read the original scholarly article about this research in British Dental Journal Open. To read about a dental study of Vikings at Varnhem, go to "Around the World: Sweden."