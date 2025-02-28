JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Earliest Evidence of Humans in Rainforests Discovered

News February 28, 2025

Bete I, Cote d’Ivoire
© Jimbob Blinkhorn, MPG
SHARE:
Stone tool recovered at the site of Bete I, Cote d’Ivoire
Stone tool recovered at the site of Bété I, Côte d’Ivoire

ANYAMA, CÔTE D’IVOIRE—Early humans adapted to rainforest environments much earlier than previously thought, according to a statement released by the Max Plank Institute of Geoanthropology. Homo sapiens originally started to spread out across Africa about 300,000 years ago, but it was long believed that they primarily stuck to the savannas. Wet rainforest environments, with their harsh climatic and ecological conditions, were thought to act as a barrier to human settlement as hominins continued to migrate across the continent. New analysis of material found at a site known as Béte 1 in Côte d’Ivoire is debunking that theory. Sediment analysis and dating of layers containing stone tools indicate that humans surprisingly occupied the area 150,000 years ago, when it was blanketed in thick rainforests. “Before our study, the oldest secure evidence for habitation in African rainforests was around 18 thousand years ago and the oldest evidence of rainforest habitation anywhere came from southeast Asia at about 70 thousand years ago,” said Eslem Ben Arous, researcher at the Max Planck Institute of Geoanthropology. “This pushes back the oldest known evidence of humans in rainforests by more than double the previously known estimate.” Read the original scholarly article about this research in Nature. To read about prehistoric hunter-gatherers in South Africa, go to "Our Coastal Origins."

Recommended Articles

Artifacts March/April 2022

Paleolithic Beads

Read Article
(Jennifer Miller)

Digs & Discoveries May/June 2021

Ship of Ivory

Read Article
(National Museum of Namibia, Windhoek)

Alcohol Through the Ages November/December 2020

Triangle Trade

Barbados

Read Article
(The Stapleton Collection/Bridgeman Images)

Digs & Discoveries May/June 2020

Scaredy Cats

Read Article
(blickwinkel / Alamy Stock Photo)

More to Discover

Features January/February 2025

Top 10 Discoveries of 2024

ARCHAEOLOGY magazine reveals the year’s most exciting finds

Read Article
Courtesy the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities

  • Features January/February 2025

    Dancing Days of the Maya

    In the mountains of Guatemala, murals depict elaborate performances combining Catholic and Indigenous traditions

    Read Article
    Photograph by R. Słaboński

  • Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025

    Bad Moon Rising

    Read Article
    Erich Lessing/Art Resource, NY

  • Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025

    100-Foot Enigma

    Read Article
    George E. Koronaios/Wikimedia Commons

  • Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025

    Colonial Companions

    Read Article
    NadiaPera/AdobeStock