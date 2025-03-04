JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Seventeenth-Century Wooden Stakes Unearthed at Sheffield Castle

News March 4, 2025

Conserving a wooden stake from Sheffield Castle, England
Wessex Archaeology
SHARE:
Wooden stake
Wooden stake

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND—Archaeologists recovered four wooden stakes from the moat surrounding Sheffield Castle, according to a statement released by Wessex Archaeology. The timbers were used to protect the fortress from attacks during the English Civil War and are the only surviving examples of seventeenth-century defensive stakes. Experts believe the three-foot-long objects formed part of an abatis, a well-known method of fortification formed from sharpened tree branches. The stakes would have been arranged haphazardly and embedded into the ground to create a barrier in strategic locations to impede and keep attackers at bay. “So often we are told about Civil War defenses like abatises being used at historic properties across the country, but usually there is little to see of these important features,” said Wessex Archaeology’s Ashley Tuck. “To be able to hold the very wood to which the defenders of Sheffield Castle trusted their lives is extraordinary.” Ultimately, the defensive network was unsuccessful as the castle succumbed to Parliamentarian forces after a 10-day siege in 1644. The castle’s defenses were subsequently dismantled after the defeat and the timbers were tossed into the 20-foot-deep moat where they were preserved by the waterlogged conditions. For more on the English Civil War, go to "After the Battle."

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025

Ancient British Massacre

Read Article
Schulting et al. Antiquity (2024)

Ancient DNA Revolution September/October 2024

A Stranger in a Strange Land

Cambridgeshire, England

Read Article
Relief depicting Roman and Sarmatian battle
PA Media Pte Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2024

Seahenge Sings

Read Article
Homer Sykes/Alamy Stock Photo

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2024

Location is Everything

Read Article
The Anchor Church Field Project;

More to Discover

Features March/April 2025

An Egyptian Temple Reborn

By removing centuries of soot, researchers have uncovered the stunning decoration of a sanctuary dedicated to the heavens

Read Article
Painted lotus-leaf capitals after cleaning in the entrance hall of the temple of Khnum, Esna, Egypt
Ahmed Emam/© Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities

  • Letter from the Levant March/April 2025

    On the Origin of the Pork Taboo

    Exploring ancient people’s shifting beliefs about rearing and eating pigs

    Read Article
    Courtesy Giorgio Buccellati

  • Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025

    Primordial Alphabet Soup

    Read Article
    Courtesy Glenn Schwartz

  • Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025

    Iberian Gender Imbalance

    Read Article
    Universidad de Granada/Díaz-Zorita Bonilla, M. et al. Scientific Reports (2024)

  • Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025

    Ice Age Needlework

    Read Article
    Courtesy Spencer Pelton