Iron Age Necropolis Uncovered in Abu Dhabi

News April 23, 2025

An archaeologist excavates a vessel, Al Ain, Abu Dhabi
Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi
Tray of beads
Beads recovered from the necropolis, Al Ain, United Arab Emirates

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES—The National reports that archaeologists from the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi have unearthed a 3,000-year-old necropolis near the Al Ain region's Qattara oasis. Researchers think there are more than 100 graves at the site, making it the first major Iron Age cemetery to have been found in the United Arab Emirates. During this period, the creation of a type of subterranean aqueduct known as a falaj spurred agricultural intensification and the rise of larger towns and farming communities. Among the artifacts recovered from the unmarked burials, which are approximately 6.5-foot-deep oval chambers, are weapons, razors, beads, bracelets and rings, shell cosmetic containers, and ceramic drinking sets consisting of spouted vessels, cups, and bowls. “This remarkable discovery transforms our understanding of the ancient Emirates and fills a critical gap in our knowledge of Iron Age burial traditions,” said DCT chairman Mohamed Al Mubarak. “It offers tangible evidence that brings us closer to the lives, beliefs and cultural evolution of those who lived here 3,000 years ago.” For more on Emirati archaeology, go to "Around the World: United Arab Emirates."

