ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES—The National reports that archaeologists from the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi have unearthed a 3,000-year-old necropolis near the Al Ain region's Qattara oasis. Researchers think there are more than 100 graves at the site, making it the first major Iron Age cemetery to have been found in the United Arab Emirates. During this period, the creation of a type of subterranean aqueduct known as a falaj spurred agricultural intensification and the rise of larger towns and farming communities. Among the artifacts recovered from the unmarked burials, which are approximately 6.5-foot-deep oval chambers, are weapons, razors, beads, bracelets and rings, shell cosmetic containers, and ceramic drinking sets consisting of spouted vessels, cups, and bowls. “This remarkable discovery transforms our understanding of the ancient Emirates and fills a critical gap in our knowledge of Iron Age burial traditions,” said DCT chairman Mohamed Al Mubarak. “It offers tangible evidence that brings us closer to the lives, beliefs and cultural evolution of those who lived here 3,000 years ago.” For more on Emirati archaeology, go to "Around the World: United Arab Emirates."
Iron Age Necropolis Uncovered in Abu Dhabi
News April 23, 2025
SHARE:
Recommended Articles
Letter from the Levant March/April 2025
On the Origin of the Pork Taboo
Exploring ancient people’s shifting beliefs about rearing and eating pigs
Courtesy Giorgio Buccellati
Searching for Lost Cities May/June 2024
Which Island Is it Anyway?
Unidentified Island, English Channel
(Chensiyuan/ Wikimedia Commons)
Off the Grid January/February 2023
Tongobriga, Portugal
Digs & Discoveries September/October 2022
Surveying Samnium
-
Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025
Primordial Alphabet SoupCourtesy Glenn Schwartz
-
Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025
Iberian Gender ImbalanceUniversidad de Granada/Díaz-Zorita Bonilla, M. et al. Scientific Reports (2024)
-
Digs & Discoveries March/April 2025
Ice Age NeedleworkCourtesy Spencer Pelton
-