ACTUN UAYAZBA KAB, BELIZE—Spanish historical accounts record that the Maya practiced the art of tattooing and that tattoos were seen as symbols of bravery for young men and of beauty for women. The images often depicted animal figures such as bats, eagles, or snakes. But until now, no tattooing tools had ever been found, according to a report by La Brújula Verde. Recently, archaeologists investigating the Actun Uayazba Kab cave in Belize’s Roaring Creek Valley discovered two elongated pieces of obsidian with sharp points, dating to between a.d. 250 and 900, which they believe were used to pierce the skin to create permanent tattoos. Microscopic analysis determined that the artifacts had wear patterns consistent with repeated use on skin and also detected traces of black pigment, possibly from soot-based ink. The researchers believe that the puncture tools may have been purposefully and ritually broken and deposited in the cave as an offering. To read more about Maya tattoos, go to "From Head to Toe in the Ancient Maya World: Body Art."
Only Known Maya Tattooing Tools Found in Belize Cave
News May 7, 2025
Recommended Articles
A Passion for Fruit May/June 2025
Royal Fruit
Palenque, Mexico and Pusilha, Belize
Top 10 Discoveries of 2024 January/February 2025
Unmasking a Maya Dynasty
Petén, Guatemala
Features January/February 2025
Dancing Days of the Maya
In the mountains of Guatemala, murals depict elaborate performances combining Catholic and Indigenous traditions
Ancient DNA Revolution September/October 2024
Maya Power Plants
Yaxnohcah, Mexico
-
Features May/June 2025
A Passion for Fruit
Exploring the surprisingly rich archaeological record of berries, melons…and more© BnF, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais/Art Resource, NY
-
Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025
The Cat and the FatSMB - Ägyptisches Museum und Papyrussammlung/Photo: Sandra Steiß
-
Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025
The King's Throne© Ministère de la Culture/Médiathèque du Patrimoine, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais/Art Resource, NY
-
Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025
Byzantine BoomtownEmil Aladjem, Israel Antiquities Authority