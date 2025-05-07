ACTUN UAYAZBA KAB, BELIZE—Spanish historical accounts record that the Maya practiced the art of tattooing and that tattoos were seen as symbols of bravery for young men and of beauty for women. The images often depicted animal figures such as bats, eagles, or snakes. But until now, no tattooing tools had ever been found, according to a report by La Brújula Verde. Recently, archaeologists investigating the Actun Uayazba Kab cave in Belize’s Roaring Creek Valley discovered two elongated pieces of obsidian with sharp points, dating to between a.d. 250 and 900, which they believe were used to pierce the skin to create permanent tattoos. Microscopic analysis determined that the artifacts had wear patterns consistent with repeated use on skin and also detected traces of black pigment, possibly from soot-based ink. The researchers believe that the puncture tools may have been purposefully and ritually broken and deposited in the cave as an offering. To read more about Maya tattoos, go to "From Head to Toe in the Ancient Maya World: Body Art."