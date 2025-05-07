JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Only Known Maya Tattooing Tools Found in Belize Cave

News May 7, 2025

SHARE:

ACTUN UAYAZBA KAB, BELIZE—Spanish historical accounts record that the Maya practiced the art of tattooing and that tattoos were seen as symbols of bravery for young men and of beauty for women. The images often depicted animal figures such as bats, eagles, or snakes. But until now, no tattooing tools had ever been found, according to a report by La Brújula Verde. Recently, archaeologists investigating the Actun Uayazba Kab cave in Belize’s Roaring Creek Valley discovered two elongated pieces of obsidian with sharp points, dating to between a.d. 250 and 900, which they believe were used to pierce the skin to create permanent tattoos. Microscopic analysis determined that the artifacts had wear patterns consistent with repeated use on skin and also detected traces of black pigment, possibly from soot-based ink. The researchers believe that the puncture tools may have been purposefully and ritually broken and deposited in the cave as an offering. To read more about Maya tattoos, go to "From Head to Toe in the Ancient Maya World: Body Art."

Recommended Articles

A Passion for Fruit May/June 2025

Royal Fruit

Palenque, Mexico and Pusilha, Belize

Read Article
HIP/Art Resource, NY

Top 10 Discoveries of 2024 January/February 2025

Unmasking a Maya Dynasty

Petén, Guatemala

Read Article
Photos by Rubén Salgado Escudero

Features January/February 2025

Dancing Days of the Maya

In the mountains of Guatemala, murals depict elaborate performances combining Catholic and Indigenous traditions

Read Article
Photograph by R. Słaboński

Ancient DNA Revolution September/October 2024

Maya Power Plants

Yaxnohcah, Mexico

Read Article
Dresden Codex page
SLUB Dresden, Mscr.Dresd.R.310, http://digital.slub-dresden. de/id280742827 (Public Domain Mark 1.0)

More to Discover

Features May/June 2025

Lost City of the Samurai

Archaeologists rediscover Ichijodani, a formidable stronghold that flourished amid medieval Japan’s brutal power struggles

Read Article
Tohan Aerial Photographic Service/AFLO

  • Features May/June 2025

    A Passion for Fruit

    Exploring the surprisingly rich archaeological record of berries, melons…and more

    Read Article
    © BnF, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais/Art Resource, NY

  • Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025

    The Cat and the Fat

    Read Article
    SMB - Ägyptisches Museum und Papyrussammlung/Photo: Sandra Steiß

  • Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025

    The King's Throne

    Read Article
    © Ministère de la Culture/Médiathèque du Patrimoine, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais/Art Resource, NY

  • Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025

    Byzantine Boomtown

    Read Article
    Emil Aladjem, Israel Antiquities Authority