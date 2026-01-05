JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Why Did Chile's Chinchorro People Begin Making Mummies?

News January 5, 2026

SHARE:

ARICA, CHILE—Bernardo Arriaza of the University of Tarapacá thinks that the Chinchorro people may have developed the practice of artificial mummification as a response to grief brought about by high infant mortality rates, according to a Phys.org report. The Chinchorro lived along the coast of Chile’s Atacama Desert and mummified their dead between 7000 and 3500 B.C. The earliest mummified individuals, many of whom were children, have been found in the Camarones Valley, where there were toxic levels of arsenic. Consuming water poisoned with arsenic would have caused frequent miscarriages and high infant mortality, Arriaza explained. To mummify remains, the Chinchorro first extracted the internal organs of the deceased and sometimes defleshed the body. Cavities were filled with fibers, clay, and soil, and the body was then reassembled with sticks. Then, bodies were covered in pastes made from black manganese, which may have also caused serious health problems. Red ocher was used in later periods as the practice spread, perhaps in recognition of these problems. “It has been a slow process of sorting through my thoughts to explain the Chinchorro’s early, complex, and creative treatment of the dead—children in particular,” Arriaza said. “The transformed body became a canvas for expressing emotion, and a place where these ancient people may have found emotional healing and comfort,” he suggested. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Cambridge Archaeological Journal. For more, go to "The Desert and the Dead."

Recommended Articles

Top 10 Discoveries of 2025 January/February 2026

Oldest Mummified People

Southern China and Southeast Asia

Read Article
Courtesy Indonesian-French Joint Prehistory Program

Digs & Discoveries May/June 2024

Speaking in Golden Tongues

Read Article
(Egyptian Ministry of Tourism & Antiquities)

Top 10 Discoveries of 2022 January/February 2023

Tomb of the Craftworkers

Huarmey, Peru

Read Article
(Photo by Miłosz Giersz)

Top 10 Discoveries of 2022 January/February 2023

Inside a Pharaoh's Coffin

Cairo, Egypt

Read Article
(Courtesy Sahar Saleem)

More to Discover

Features January/February 2026

Top 10 Discoveries of 2025

ARCHAEOLOGY magazine’s editors reveal the year’s most exciting finds

Read Article
Pasquale Sorrentino

  • Features January/February 2026

    The Cost of Doing Business

    Piecing together the Roman empire’s longest known inscription—a peculiarly precise inventory of prices

    Read Article
    A digital reconstruction shows how the Civil Basilica in the city of Aphrodisias in southwestern Anatolia would have appeared with the Edict of Maximum Prices inscribed on its facade.
    Ece Savaş and Philip Stinson

  • Features January/February 2026

    The Birds of Amarna

    An Egyptian princess seeks sanctuary in her private palace

    Read Article
    The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York/ Rogers Fund, 1930

  • Features January/February 2026

    Taking the Measure of Mesoamerica

    Archaeologists decode the sacred mathematics embedded in an ancient city’s architecture

    Read Article
    Courtesy Claudia I. Alvarado-León

  • Features January/February 2026

    Stone Gods and Monsters

    3,000 years ago, an intoxicating new religion beckoned pilgrims to temples high in the Andes

    Read Article
    The ritual center of Chavín de Huántar flourished in northern Peru.
    Courtesy John Rick