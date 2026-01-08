AKASZTÓ, HUNGARY—According to a Live Science report, the 1,100-year-old graves of three warriors have been excavated in southern Hungary by a team led by Wihelm Gábor of the Katona József Museum. A total of 81 coins were recovered from the three burials. Most of these coins were minted in northern Italy during the reign of Berengar, between A.D. 888 and 924. Gábor and his colleagues suggest that the three warriors may have participated in military campaigns in northern Italy and carried the coins home. The first man was 17 or 18 years old when he died. He was buried wearing a belt decorated with gilded silver, a leather pouch decorated with silver plate, a gold ring with blue glass stones, and silver jewelry on his legs. Small gold plates found in his grave may have once adorned his clothing or his shroud. Pieces of horse harness decorated with gilded silver were also recovered from this grave. The second grave contained the remains of a boy who died at the age of 15 or 16. He was buried with a bow decorated with antler plates and a quiver holding seven arrows. The third grave belonged to a man who died between the ages of 30 and 35, and was buried with a saber, archery equipment, a horse harness, a silver bracelet, and a belt decorated with coins. DNA analysis of the remains indicates that the oldest of the three was the father or brother or the youngest. All three men were found to be related, however. To read about recent advancements in ancient genetic research, go to "Ancient DNA Revolution."