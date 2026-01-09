NORFOLK, ENGLAND—EuroNews reports that a collection of Iron Age objects was unearthed during an archaeological investigation conducted ahead of a construction project in the East of England. A nearly complete Celtic battle trumpet, or carnyx, and parts of a second one were found in the hoard, in addition to a bronze boar head from a military standard and five shield bosses. “The carnyces and the boar-headed standard are styles well known on the continent and remind us that communities in Britain were well connected to a wider European world at the time,” said Fraser Hunter of National Museums Scotland. To read about the mouthpiece of a Roman horn discovered at the site of Vindolanda in northern England, go to "Hadrian's Bugler."
Celtic Battle Trumpet Found in England
News January 9, 2026
