JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Possible Evolutionary “Missing Link” from North Africa Identified

News January 9, 2026

Mandible ThI-GH-1 from Morocco's Thomas Quarry
© Hamza Mehimdate, Programme Préhistoire de Casablanca
SHARE:
Mandible ThI-GH-10717 during excavation in Thomas Quarry, Morocco
Mandible during excavation in Thomas Quarry, Morocco

CASABLANCA, MOROCCO—A team of Moroccan and French researchers suggests that they have identified the remains of the last common ancestor of modern humans, Neanderthals, and Denisovans, according to a Live Science report. The 773,000-year-old fossils, including three partial lower jaws, several vertebrae, and teeth, were discovered in a cave in Morocco’s Thomas Quarry. They have some characteristics of Homo erectus, which evolved in Africa some two million years ago. Some Homo erectus groups migrated out of Africa, and reached Europe about 800,000 years ago. Those in Spain, known as Homo antecessor, are thought to be direct ancestors of Neanderthals. Paleoanthropologist Jean-Jacques Hublin of the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology said that the fossils from Morocco also share some traits with Homo antecessor. Yet, he explained, these newly found fossils are distinct from both Homo erectus and Homo antecessor. “This supports a deep African origin for Homo sapiens and argues against Eurasian origin scenarios,” Hublin said. Evidence for early modern humans, dated to 300,000 years ago, has been found in Morocco’s site of Jebel Irhoud, he added. Additional analysis of the fossils may help to classify them, Hublin concluded. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Nature. To read more about the Jebel Irhoud fossils, go to "Homo sapiens, Earlier Still," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2017.

Recommended Articles

Top 10 Discoveries of the Decade January/February 2021

Neanderthal Genome

Vindija Cave, Croatia, 2010

Read Article
(DEA/G. Cigolini/GettyImages)

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2021

Neanderthal Hearing

Read Article
Courtesy Mercedes Conde-Valverde

Digs & Discoveries November/December 2020

Painful Past

Read Article
(The Natural History Museum/Alamy Stock Photo)

Digs & Discoveries July/August 2020

Twisted Neanderthal Tech

Read Article
(M-H. Moncel)

More to Discover

Features January/February 2026

Top 10 Discoveries of 2025

ARCHAEOLOGY magazine’s editors reveal the year’s most exciting finds

Read Article
Pasquale Sorrentino

  • Features January/February 2026

    The Cost of Doing Business

    Piecing together the Roman empire’s longest known inscription—a peculiarly precise inventory of prices

    Read Article
    A digital reconstruction shows how the Civil Basilica in the city of Aphrodisias in southwestern Anatolia would have appeared with the Edict of Maximum Prices inscribed on its facade.
    Ece Savaş and Philip Stinson

  • Features January/February 2026

    The Birds of Amarna

    An Egyptian princess seeks sanctuary in her private palace

    Read Article
    The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York/ Rogers Fund, 1930

  • Features January/February 2026

    Taking the Measure of Mesoamerica

    Archaeologists decode the sacred mathematics embedded in an ancient city’s architecture

    Read Article
    Courtesy Claudia I. Alvarado-León

  • Features January/February 2026

    Stone Gods and Monsters

    3,000 years ago, an intoxicating new religion beckoned pilgrims to temples high in the Andes

    Read Article
    The ritual center of Chavín de Huántar flourished in northern Peru.
    Courtesy John Rick