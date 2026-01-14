SUFFOLK, ENGLAND—The Times reports that an Anglo-Saxon cemetery containing at least 11 burial mounds has been found near the coast in the East of England, about 15 miles from the site of Sutton Hoo, where an Anglo-Saxon ship burial was excavated in the 1930s. The site is slated for the construction of a nuclear power plant. In the center of the cemetery, archaeologists have uncovered the poorly preserved remains of two people and horse that had been buried wearing full tack. Artifacts recovered from the burial, which has been dated to the sixth or seventh century A.D., include weaponry and items made of bronze, iron, copper, and amber. “We have two individuals, whereas Sutton Hoo [mound 17] has just the one, but the layout of grave goods and the way they’ve put it in the mound to me seems like they are kinship groups,” said Len Middleton of Oxford Cotswold Archaeology. “It’s almost like the people who went to the burials of these individuals were maybe in attendance at the other. The burials were laid out in such a similar fashion. Sutton Hoo is a day’s ride on a horse and, if important people are being buried, these kinship groups are certainly going to be visiting each other when the ceremonies are taking place,” he commented. For more, go to "The Ongoing Saga of Sutton Hoo."
Possible Anglo-Saxon Royal Burial Discovered in England
News January 14, 2026
Recommended Articles
Features January/February 2025
Medieval England’s Coveted Cargo
Archaeologists dive on a ship laden with marble bound for the kingdom’s grandest cathedrals
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2021
The Age of Glass
Digs & Discoveries July/August 2021
Laws of the Land
Digs & Discoveries March/April 2021
An Enduring Design
-
Features January/February 2026
The Cost of Doing Business
Piecing together the Roman empire’s longest known inscription—a peculiarly precise inventory of pricesEce Savaş and Philip Stinson
-
Features January/February 2026
The Birds of Amarna
An Egyptian princess seeks sanctuary in her private palaceThe Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York/ Rogers Fund, 1930
-
Features January/February 2026
Taking the Measure of Mesoamerica
Archaeologists decode the sacred mathematics embedded in an ancient city’s architectureCourtesy Claudia I. Alvarado-León
-
Features January/February 2026
Stone Gods and Monsters
3,000 years ago, an intoxicating new religion beckoned pilgrims to temples high in the AndesCourtesy John Rick