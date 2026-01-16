JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Medieval Burials in Neolithic Dolmen Studied

News January 16, 2026

Menga Dolmen, Antequera, Spain
Wikimedia Commons
SHARE:

ANTEQUERA, SPAIN—According to a Phys.org report, Marina Silva of the University of Huddersfield and her colleagues examined two medieval burials in the Menga dolmen, a 5,000-year-old monument in southern Spain. The structure, which features a long chamber and an access corridor covered with an earthen mound, was used as a burial site during the Neolithic period. Pottery and human remains found at the site indicate that burials at the Menga dolmen continued periodically, however. Silva and her colleagues studied two separate burials, one dated to the eighth century and the other dated to the eleventh century A.D. At this time, this area of southern Iberia was under Islamic rule, but Christian, Jewish, and perhaps pagan communities lived in the region. Using DNA analysis, the researchers were only able to recover data from one of the individuals, who was found to have a mix of European, North African, and Levantine ancestry. Yet both sets of remains were found to have been positioned in the graves in a similar way, with heads lying on the right side, pointing to the southwest, in line with the dolmen's symmetry. And although the medieval burials may have been Islamic, the alignment of the dolmen differs from Islamic cemeteries in the region. “Whoever these two individuals were—and regardless of what faith they practiced—the fact that they were both given inhumations aligned with the axis of a megalithic monument, in a site of remarkable prominence in the landscape of Antequera, approximately two centuries apart, highlights the continuity of Menga as a symbolic location for over 5,000 years—and possibly even longer—well beyond the Neolithic period,” the researchers concluded. Read the original scholarly article about this research in the Journal of Archaeological Science: Reports. To read about dolmen burials near Granada, go to "Iberian Gender Imbalance."

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries November/December 2019

Worlds Apart

Read Article
(Courtesy Fraser Sturt)

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2025

Good Night, Sweet Prince

Read Article
Bavarian State Office for Monument Protection

Features September/October 2025

How to Build a Medieval Castle

Why are archaeologists constructing a thirteenth-century fortress in the forests of France?

Read Article
© D. Gliksman

Features January/February 2025

Medieval England’s Coveted Cargo

Archaeologists dive on a ship laden with marble bound for the kingdom’s grandest cathedrals

Read Article
Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

More to Discover

Features January/February 2026

Top 10 Discoveries of 2025

ARCHAEOLOGY magazine’s editors reveal the year’s most exciting finds

Read Article
Pasquale Sorrentino

  • Features January/February 2026

    The Cost of Doing Business

    Piecing together the Roman empire’s longest known inscription—a peculiarly precise inventory of prices

    Read Article
    A digital reconstruction shows how the Civil Basilica in the city of Aphrodisias in southwestern Anatolia would have appeared with the Edict of Maximum Prices inscribed on its facade.
    Ece Savaş and Philip Stinson

  • Features January/February 2026

    The Birds of Amarna

    An Egyptian princess seeks sanctuary in her private palace

    Read Article
    The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York/ Rogers Fund, 1930

  • Features January/February 2026

    Taking the Measure of Mesoamerica

    Archaeologists decode the sacred mathematics embedded in an ancient city’s architecture

    Read Article
    Courtesy Claudia I. Alvarado-León

  • Features January/February 2026

    Stone Gods and Monsters

    3,000 years ago, an intoxicating new religion beckoned pilgrims to temples high in the Andes

    Read Article
    The ritual center of Chavín de Huántar flourished in northern Peru.
    Courtesy John Rick