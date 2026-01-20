JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Could Toolmaking Abilities Be Linked to Speech?

News January 20, 2026

3D scans of handaxes from Britain
Courtesy Ceri Shipton
SHARE:
Examples of British Acheulean handaxes where lumps (in ovals) have been flaked directly
Examples of British Acheulean handaxes where lumps (in ovals) have been flaked directly

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA—IFL Science reports that the stone knapping skills of Paleolithic humans living in Britain drastically improved about 500,000 years ago. Handaxes made in Britain more than 560,000 years ago are generally relatively thick and asymmetrical with irregular edges, while handaxes made in Britain after about 480,000 years ago are thin, symmetrical, and regular-edged, according to Ceri Shipton of the Australian National University and her colleagues. The researchers experimented with recreating the tools, and found that the change could be accounted for by learning to rotate a piece of flint continually to produce the optimal angle for striking off a flake of stone. They also determined that the process is aided by using soft hammers made of antler or bone, rather than another stone. In addition, the scientists learned that it is easy to understand how to make symmetrical tools but it is a difficult skill to master, even after 90 hours of training. Previous studies have shown that such advanced knapping training can produce changes in the right ventral premotor cortex of the brain, which is associated with fine motor control and speech. Shipton and her colleagues suggest that the changes observed in prehistoric toolmaking could therefore reflect an evolving physical ability to talk. Read the original scholarly article about this research in the Journal of Archaeological Science: Reports. To read about biological and cultural factors that influenced the development of language, go to "You Say What You Eat."

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025

Lay of the Land

Read Article
Courtesy Médard Thiry

Ancient DNA Revolution September/October 2024

Coffee's Epic Journey

Great Rift Valley, Ethiopia

Read Article
Great Rift Valley, Ethiopia
AdobeStock/lucaar

Artifacts September/October 2024

Paleolithic Eyed Needles

Read Article
Gilligan et al., Sci. Adv. 10, eadp2887 (2024)

Artifacts March/April 2022

Paleolithic Beads

Read Article
(Jennifer Miller)

More to Discover

Features January/February 2026

Top 10 Discoveries of 2025

ARCHAEOLOGY magazine’s editors reveal the year’s most exciting finds

Read Article
Pasquale Sorrentino

  • Features January/February 2026

    The Cost of Doing Business

    Piecing together the Roman empire’s longest known inscription—a peculiarly precise inventory of prices

    Read Article
    A digital reconstruction shows how the Civil Basilica in the city of Aphrodisias in southwestern Anatolia would have appeared with the Edict of Maximum Prices inscribed on its facade.
    Ece Savaş and Philip Stinson

  • Features January/February 2026

    The Birds of Amarna

    An Egyptian princess seeks sanctuary in her private palace

    Read Article
    The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York/ Rogers Fund, 1930

  • Features January/February 2026

    Taking the Measure of Mesoamerica

    Archaeologists decode the sacred mathematics embedded in an ancient city’s architecture

    Read Article
    Courtesy Claudia I. Alvarado-León

  • Features January/February 2026

    Stone Gods and Monsters

    3,000 years ago, an intoxicating new religion beckoned pilgrims to temples high in the Andes

    Read Article
    The ritual center of Chavín de Huántar flourished in northern Peru.
    Courtesy John Rick