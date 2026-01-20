JOIN TODAY
Roman Villa Discovered in Wales

News January 20, 2026

MARGAM, WALES—According to a Herald Wales report, a Roman villa complex was found in southwestern Wales during a survey with high-resolution magnetometry and ground-penetrating radar. “Margam is famous for its Bronze Age, Iron Age, medieval, and post-medieval heritage, but until now we knew practically nothing about what was happening during the Roman period,” said Alex Langlands of Swansea University. “This is the missing piece of the puzzle.” The villa was surrounded by a defensive enclosure measuring about 180 feet long and 140 feet wide. A building with an aisle in the complex may have been used for agriculture, he added, or as a meeting hall in the post-Roman era. To read about remnants of a Roman military settlement in northern Wales that were exposed by a summer 2018 drought, go to "The Marks of Time: Roman Fort."

Ground-penetrating radar image (left) showing the footprint of the Roman villa and its surrounding defensive enclosure, and an interpretation of the results (right).
