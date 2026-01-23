JOIN TODAY
2,400-Year-Old Tombs and Possible Shrine Uncovered in Rome

News January 23, 2026

Interior of Republican tomb in the Parco delle Acacie, Rome, Italy
Italian Ministry of Culture
Republican-era tomb in the Parco delle Acacie, Rome, Italy
Republican-era tomb in the Parco delle Acacie, Rome, Italy

ROME, ITALY—Live Science reports that two 2,400-year-old tombs have been uncovered in the Parco delle Acacie near Via Pietralata in northeastern Rome. One tomb contained a stone sarcophagus and three cremation urns, while the other held the remains of a man’s skeleton. The tombs were found in a cemetery near a shrine thought to have been dedicated to the deified Greek hero Hercules, a roadway leading to the shrine, and two monumental basins that may have been used in ceremonies at the site about 100 years after the tombs were built. Bronze coins at the shrine site suggest it was used between the fifth or fourth centuries B.C. and the first century A.D. To read about a Roman-era marble statue of Hercules excavated in the ancient Greek city of Philippi, go to "A Young Hercules."

Excavated shrine in the Parco delle Acacie, Rome, Italy
Excavated shrine in the Parco delle Acacie, Rome, Italy

