A large limestone block at the center of the Weiherhaus in Gelterkinden, Switzerland, was the base of a post or a masonry column.

BASEL, SWITZERLAND—Traces of the fourteenth-century residence of the Lords of Gelterkinden, known as the Weiherhaus, have been identified in northern Switzerland by researchers from Baselland Archaeology, according to a Swissinfo report. A wall was found at the site in 1936, and additional sections of the building were uncovered in 2021. Scientists have now identified the outline of the structure, which was nearly 46 feet wide and at least 60 feet long, as well as the moat that surrounded it. The Lords of Gelterkinden are said to have built this home after abandoning the nearby Scheidegg Castle in 1320. The Weiherhaus was eventually destroyed by fire in the fifteenth century and described as a ruin around 1540. For more on medieval Swiss history, go to "Switzerland Everlasting."