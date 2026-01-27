JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Site of Medieval Aristocratic Home Identified in Switzerland

News January 27, 2026

Excavation of the Weiherhaus in Gelterkinden, Switzerland, revealed the building's ground plan.
Baselland Archaeology
SHARE:
A large limestone block at the center of the Weiherhaus in Gelterkinden, Switzerland, was the base of a post or a masonry column.
A large limestone block at the center of the Weiherhaus in Gelterkinden, Switzerland, was the base of a post or a masonry column.

BASEL, SWITZERLAND—Traces of the fourteenth-century residence of the Lords of Gelterkinden, known as the Weiherhaus, have been identified in northern Switzerland by researchers from Baselland Archaeology, according to a Swissinfo report. A wall was found at the site in 1936, and additional sections of the building were uncovered in 2021. Scientists have now identified the outline of the structure, which was nearly 46 feet wide and at least 60 feet long, as well as the moat that surrounded it. The Lords of Gelterkinden are said to have built this home after abandoning the nearby Scheidegg Castle in 1320. The Weiherhaus was eventually destroyed by fire in the fifteenth century and described as a ruin around 1540. For more on medieval Swiss history, go to "Switzerland Everlasting."

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries July/August 2024

Bronze Age Beads Go Abroad

Read Article
(Courtesy Cambridge Archaeological Unit)

Artifacts May/June 2024

Medieval Iron Gauntlet

Read Article
Switzerland Medieval Gauntlet
(Courtesy Canton of Zurich)

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2022

Alpine Crystal Hunters

Read Article
(G. Perissinotto/Archäologischer Dienst Graubünden)

Digs & Discoveries July/August 2020

History in Ice

Read Article
(Dr. Nicole Spaulding, Climate Change Institute, University of Maine)

More to Discover

Features January/February 2026

Top 10 Discoveries of 2025

ARCHAEOLOGY magazine’s editors reveal the year’s most exciting finds

Read Article
Pasquale Sorrentino

  • Features January/February 2026

    The Cost of Doing Business

    Piecing together the Roman empire’s longest known inscription—a peculiarly precise inventory of prices

    Read Article
    A digital reconstruction shows how the Civil Basilica in the city of Aphrodisias in southwestern Anatolia would have appeared with the Edict of Maximum Prices inscribed on its facade.
    Ece Savaş and Philip Stinson

  • Features January/February 2026

    The Birds of Amarna

    An Egyptian princess seeks sanctuary in her private palace

    Read Article
    The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York/ Rogers Fund, 1930

  • Features January/February 2026

    Taking the Measure of Mesoamerica

    Archaeologists decode the sacred mathematics embedded in an ancient city’s architecture

    Read Article
    Courtesy Claudia I. Alvarado-León

  • Features January/February 2026

    Stone Gods and Monsters

    3,000 years ago, an intoxicating new religion beckoned pilgrims to temples high in the Andes

    Read Article
    The ritual center of Chavín de Huántar flourished in northern Peru.
    Courtesy John Rick