2,500-Year-Old Dog Remains from Thracian Sites Analyzed

News January 28, 2026

Dog mandibles recovered from Bulgarian Iron Age sites
Courtesy Stella Nikolova
Cuts on dog vertebra
Cut marks on dog vertebra

SOFIA, BULGARIA—According to a Live Science report, a review of information on butchered dog bones unearthed at 10 archaeological sites in Bulgaria indicates that early Iron Age Thracians occasionally consumed dog meat some 2,500 years ago. “Dog meat was not a necessity eaten out of poverty, as these sites are rich in livestock, which was the main source of protein,” said zooarchaeologist Stella Nikolova of the National Archaeological Institute with Museum of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences. Most of the butchered dog remains at these sites had come from medium-sized dogs, who may have been kept as guard dogs, and the marks on their bones resemble those found on the remains of butchered sheep and cattle. “I don’t believe they were viewed as pets in the modern sense,” Nikolova explained. Yet dog bones made up only about two percent of the more than 80,000 animal bones uncovered at Emporion Pistiros, an Iron Age trade center in inland Thrace. Nikolova suggests that dog meat may have been reserved for traditional communal feasting at the site. She also notes that intact dogs were later buried at Pistiros, perhaps indicating a change in attitude. To read about a peculiar Roman vessel recovered from a Thracian grave in southeastern Bulgaria, go to "Bath Buddy."

More to Discover

Features January/February 2026

Top 10 Discoveries of 2025

ARCHAEOLOGY magazine’s editors reveal the year’s most exciting finds

Read Article
Pasquale Sorrentino

  • Features January/February 2026

    The Cost of Doing Business

    Piecing together the Roman empire’s longest known inscription—a peculiarly precise inventory of prices

    Read Article
    A digital reconstruction shows how the Civil Basilica in the city of Aphrodisias in southwestern Anatolia would have appeared with the Edict of Maximum Prices inscribed on its facade.
    Ece Savaş and Philip Stinson

  • Features January/February 2026

    The Birds of Amarna

    An Egyptian princess seeks sanctuary in her private palace

    Read Article
    The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York/ Rogers Fund, 1930

  • Features January/February 2026

    Taking the Measure of Mesoamerica

    Archaeologists decode the sacred mathematics embedded in an ancient city’s architecture

    Read Article
    Courtesy Claudia I. Alvarado-León

  • Features January/February 2026

    Stone Gods and Monsters

    3,000 years ago, an intoxicating new religion beckoned pilgrims to temples high in the Andes

    Read Article
    The ritual center of Chavín de Huántar flourished in northern Peru.
    Courtesy John Rick