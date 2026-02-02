JOIN TODAY
Scientists Examine Neanderthal Collection of Animal Skulls

News February 2, 2026

ALCALÁ DE HENARES, SPAIN—According to a Live Science report, Lucía Villaescusa Fernández of the University of Alcalá and her colleagues analyzed the skulls of horned and antlered animals that had been placed in Des-Cubierta Cave, which is located in central Iberia. The 35 large skulls were discovered in 2023, along with more than 1,400 stone tools made in the Mousterian style attributed to Neanderthals. “At first glance, the deposit appears chaotic,” Villaescusa Fernández said. But the researchers soon realized that many rockfalls had occurred in the cave after the Neanderthal activity took place, some 43,000 years ago. The team members mapped the positions of the skulls and tools, and compared their distribution to that of the rockfall debris. “These materials had different origins and were not introduced into the cave by the same process,” Villaescusa Fernández concluded. The study also suggests that Neanderthals placed the animal skulls in specific areas of the cave over centuries and generations. “This has important implications for how we understand Neanderthal societies, particularly in terms of cultural transmission and shared traditions,” she explained. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Archaeological and Anthropological Sciences. To read more about Europe's Neanderthal population, go to "Neanderthal Smorgasbord."

More to Discover

Features January/February 2026

Top 10 Discoveries of 2025

ARCHAEOLOGY magazine’s editors reveal the year’s most exciting finds

Read Article
Pasquale Sorrentino

  • Features January/February 2026

    The Cost of Doing Business

    Piecing together the Roman empire’s longest known inscription—a peculiarly precise inventory of prices

    Read Article
    A digital reconstruction shows how the Civil Basilica in the city of Aphrodisias in southwestern Anatolia would have appeared with the Edict of Maximum Prices inscribed on its facade.
    Ece Savaş and Philip Stinson

  • Features January/February 2026

    The Birds of Amarna

    An Egyptian princess seeks sanctuary in her private palace

    Read Article
    The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York/ Rogers Fund, 1930

  • Features January/February 2026

    Taking the Measure of Mesoamerica

    Archaeologists decode the sacred mathematics embedded in an ancient city’s architecture

    Read Article
    Courtesy Claudia I. Alvarado-León

  • Features January/February 2026

    Stone Gods and Monsters

    3,000 years ago, an intoxicating new religion beckoned pilgrims to temples high in the Andes

    Read Article
    The ritual center of Chavín de Huántar flourished in northern Peru.
    Courtesy John Rick