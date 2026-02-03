JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

5,000-Year-Old Rock Art Discovered in Sinai

News February 3, 2026

Inscription on rock face, Wadi Khamila, Egypt
© M. Nour El-Din
SHARE:

BONN, GERMANY—A survey of rock art in Wadi Khamila conducted by Mustafa Nour El-Din of the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities and Ludwig Morenz of the University of Bonn revealed a 5,000-year-old inscription and a depiction of an early Egyptian pharaoh’s conquest of the southern Sinai, according to a ZME Science report. A man wearing a loincloth stands with his arms raised by a kneeling figure with bound arms and an arrow in his chest. The style of the Sinai image resembles a depiction of 1st Dynasty pharaonic power over Nubia to the south at the site of Gebel Sheikh Suleiman, the researchers explained. The Sinai inscription suggests that the Egyptians probably wanted local mineral resources such as copper and turquoise. “The inscription is likely to announce Egyptian dominance under the patronage of Min,” Morenz said. Translated, it reads, “God Min, ruler of copper ore/the mining region.” Min was also revered for fertility, reproduction, male sexual potency, and as the divine protector of Egyptians who traveled beyond the Nile Valley. The act of carving the prominent rock panel could therefore be understood as claiming the Sinai for Min and Egypt. The image and inscription were later covered with Nabataean and Arabic writings, possibly erasing the name of the victorious early Egyptian king. “Until now, Wadi Khamila has only been mentioned in research in connection with Nabataean inscriptions that are around 3,000 years younger,” Morenz said. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Blätter Abrahams. To read more about early pharaohs, go to "Searching for Lost Cities: Egypt's First Capital?"

Inscription on rock face in Wadi Khamila, Egypt, with figures highlighted by digital redrawing
Inscription on rock face in Wadi Khamila, Egypt, with figures highlighted by digital redrawing

Recommended Articles

Features January/February 2026

The Birds of Amarna

An Egyptian princess seeks sanctuary in her private palace

Read Article
The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York/ Rogers Fund, 1930

Digs & Discoveries January/February 2026

Stop, Tomb Thief!

Read Article
Courtesy Michelle Langley

Top 10 Discoveries of 2025 January/February 2026

The Case of the Missing Pharaoh

Thebes, Egypt

Read Article
Courtesy New Kingdom Research Foundation

Digs & Discoveries November/December 2025

The Egyptian Sequence

Read Article
Garstang Museum of Archaeology, University of Liverpool

More to Discover

Features January/February 2026

Top 10 Discoveries of 2025

ARCHAEOLOGY magazine’s editors reveal the year’s most exciting finds

Read Article
Pasquale Sorrentino

  • Features January/February 2026

    The Cost of Doing Business

    Piecing together the Roman empire’s longest known inscription—a peculiarly precise inventory of prices

    Read Article
    A digital reconstruction shows how the Civil Basilica in the city of Aphrodisias in southwestern Anatolia would have appeared with the Edict of Maximum Prices inscribed on its facade.
    Ece Savaş and Philip Stinson

  • Features January/February 2026

    Taking the Measure of Mesoamerica

    Archaeologists decode the sacred mathematics embedded in an ancient city’s architecture

    Read Article
    Courtesy Claudia I. Alvarado-León

  • Features January/February 2026

    Stone Gods and Monsters

    3,000 years ago, an intoxicating new religion beckoned pilgrims to temples high in the Andes

    Read Article
    The ritual center of Chavín de Huántar flourished in northern Peru.
    Courtesy John Rick

  • Letter from France January/February 2026

    Neolithic Cultural Revolution

    How farmers came together to build Europe’s most grandiose funerary monuments some 7,000 years ago

    Read Article
    © Laurent Juhel, Inrap