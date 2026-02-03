FAIRBANKS, ALASKA—Phys.org reports that an excavation at the Holzman archaeological site in central Alaska’s Tanana Valley has uncovered ivory tools resembling those made by the people of the Clovis culture, whose distinctive stone tools are usually found in North America and are dated to some 13,000 years ago. A team including Brian T. Wygal and Kathryn E. Krasinski of Adelphi University, Charles E. Holmes of the University of Alaska Fairbanks, and Barbara A. Crass of the Museum of the North found fragments of mammoth ivory, traces of campfires, and stone tools and debitage in a layer of earth dated to 14,000 years ago—the oldest archaeological evidence at the site. In a layer dated to 13,700 years ago, they found a nearly complete mammoth tusk, remnants of fires, and quartz tools that had been used to carve ivory rods. The researchers determined that the ivory rods had been made with the same carving techniques employed by the Clovis people, and suggest that people traveling from Asia, across the Beringia land bridge to North America, passed on their technology from generation to generation. “Mammoth ivory and lithic material appear to factor prominently in resource circulation throughout eastern Beringia and the eventual dispersal of people further south into the Rocky Mountains and Northern High Plains of North America,” they concluded. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Quaternary International. For more, go to "America, in the Beginning: Destination: The Americas."
Did Ancestors of the Clovis People Camp in Central Alaska?
News February 3, 2026
Recommended Articles
Letter from Alaska July/August 2021
The Cold Winds of War
A little-known World War II campaign in the Aleutian Islands left behind an undisturbed battlefield strewn with weapons and materiel
Features September/October 2015
Cultural Revival
Excavations near a Yup’ik village in Alaska are helping its people reconnect with the epic stories and practices of their ancestors
Off the Grid May/June 2012
Klondike River, Canada
Off the Grid January/February 2026
Prophetstown, Indiana
-
Features January/February 2026
The Cost of Doing Business
Piecing together the Roman empire’s longest known inscription—a peculiarly precise inventory of pricesEce Savaş and Philip Stinson
-
Features January/February 2026
The Birds of Amarna
An Egyptian princess seeks sanctuary in her private palaceThe Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York/ Rogers Fund, 1930
-
Features January/February 2026
Taking the Measure of Mesoamerica
Archaeologists decode the sacred mathematics embedded in an ancient city’s architectureCourtesy Claudia I. Alvarado-León
-
Features January/February 2026
Stone Gods and Monsters
3,000 years ago, an intoxicating new religion beckoned pilgrims to temples high in the AndesCourtesy John Rick