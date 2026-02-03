JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Did Ancestors of the Clovis People Camp in Central Alaska?

News February 3, 2026

Archaeologists discovered ivory and quartz fragments in association with a flat anvil stone used to fracture mammoth ivory into smaller more workable pieces at the Holzman site in 2019. Also pictured are the burned earth and bird bones of a campfire dating to 13,700 years ago.
Photo by B. Wygal
SHARE:

FAIRBANKS, ALASKA—Phys.org reports that an excavation at the Holzman archaeological site in central Alaska’s Tanana Valley has uncovered ivory tools resembling those made by the people of the Clovis culture, whose distinctive stone tools are usually found in North America and are dated to some 13,000 years ago. A team including Brian T. Wygal and Kathryn E. Krasinski of Adelphi University, Charles E. Holmes of the University of Alaska Fairbanks, and Barbara A. Crass of the Museum of the North found fragments of mammoth ivory, traces of campfires, and stone tools and debitage in a layer of earth dated to 14,000 years ago—the oldest archaeological evidence at the site. In a layer dated to 13,700 years ago, they found a nearly complete mammoth tusk, remnants of fires, and quartz tools that had been used to carve ivory rods. The researchers determined that the ivory rods had been made with the same carving techniques employed by the Clovis people, and suggest that people traveling from Asia, across the Beringia land bridge to North America, passed on their technology from generation to generation. “Mammoth ivory and lithic material appear to factor prominently in resource circulation throughout eastern Beringia and the eventual dispersal of people further south into the Rocky Mountains and Northern High Plains of North America,” they concluded. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Quaternary International. For more, go to "America, in the Beginning: Destination: The Americas."

Recommended Articles

Letter from Alaska July/August 2021

The Cold Winds of War

A little-known World War II campaign in the Aleutian Islands left behind an undisturbed battlefield strewn with weapons and materiel

Read Article
(Brendan Coyle)

Features September/October 2015

Cultural Revival

Excavations near a Yup’ik village in Alaska are helping its people reconnect with the epic stories and practices of their ancestors

Read Article
(Courtesy Charlotta Hillerdal, University of Aberdeen)

Off the Grid May/June 2012

Klondike River, Canada

Read Article

Off the Grid January/February 2026

Prophetstown, Indiana

Read Article
Circle of Stones shown blanketed in snow, Prophetstown, Indiana
Indiana Department of Natural Resources

More to Discover

Features January/February 2026

Top 10 Discoveries of 2025

ARCHAEOLOGY magazine’s editors reveal the year’s most exciting finds

Read Article
Pasquale Sorrentino

  • Features January/February 2026

    The Cost of Doing Business

    Piecing together the Roman empire’s longest known inscription—a peculiarly precise inventory of prices

    Read Article
    A digital reconstruction shows how the Civil Basilica in the city of Aphrodisias in southwestern Anatolia would have appeared with the Edict of Maximum Prices inscribed on its facade.
    Ece Savaş and Philip Stinson

  • Features January/February 2026

    The Birds of Amarna

    An Egyptian princess seeks sanctuary in her private palace

    Read Article
    The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York/ Rogers Fund, 1930

  • Features January/February 2026

    Taking the Measure of Mesoamerica

    Archaeologists decode the sacred mathematics embedded in an ancient city’s architecture

    Read Article
    Courtesy Claudia I. Alvarado-León

  • Features January/February 2026

    Stone Gods and Monsters

    3,000 years ago, an intoxicating new religion beckoned pilgrims to temples high in the Andes

    Read Article
    The ritual center of Chavín de Huántar flourished in northern Peru.
    Courtesy John Rick