JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Medieval Seal Incorporated Roman Intaglio

News February 3, 2026

Seal with inlaid carnelian intaglio
Colchester and Ipswich Museum Service
SHARE:
Seal with inlaid carnelian intaglio
Seal with inlaid carnelian intaglio

GOSFIELD, ENGLAND—Analysis of an 800-year-old medieval silver seal discovered by a metal detectorist in eastern England in 2024 determined that it was made with a 2,000-year-old Roman jewel, according to a Live Science report. “It’s not common to have an object composed from two different time periods,” said Lori Rogerson, finds liaison officer for Essex. A loop on one end of the oval seal suggests that it may have been worn as a necklace. The inscription on the silver bezel reads, “SECRETUM.RICARDI,” or “Richard’s secret.” The center carnelian, engraved with an image of a two-horse chariot, has been dated to the late first century B.C. or the early first century A.D. To read about an incised carnelian that predates the Roman period, go to "Artifact: Etruscan Carved Gemstone."

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries March/April 2023

Early Medieval Elegance

Read Article
(MOLA/Andy Chopping)

Artifacts January/February 2022

Roman Key Handle

Read Article
(University of Leicester Archaeological Services)

Digs & Discoveries November/December 2021

Identifying the Unidentified

Read Article
(© MOLA)

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2021

Leisure Seekers

Read Article
(© MAP Archaeological Practice)

More to Discover

Features January/February 2026

Top 10 Discoveries of 2025

ARCHAEOLOGY magazine’s editors reveal the year’s most exciting finds

Read Article
Pasquale Sorrentino

  • Features January/February 2026

    The Cost of Doing Business

    Piecing together the Roman empire’s longest known inscription—a peculiarly precise inventory of prices

    Read Article
    A digital reconstruction shows how the Civil Basilica in the city of Aphrodisias in southwestern Anatolia would have appeared with the Edict of Maximum Prices inscribed on its facade.
    Ece Savaş and Philip Stinson

  • Features January/February 2026

    The Birds of Amarna

    An Egyptian princess seeks sanctuary in her private palace

    Read Article
    The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York/ Rogers Fund, 1930

  • Features January/February 2026

    Taking the Measure of Mesoamerica

    Archaeologists decode the sacred mathematics embedded in an ancient city’s architecture

    Read Article
    Courtesy Claudia I. Alvarado-León

  • Features January/February 2026

    Stone Gods and Monsters

    3,000 years ago, an intoxicating new religion beckoned pilgrims to temples high in the Andes

    Read Article
    The ritual center of Chavín de Huántar flourished in northern Peru.
    Courtesy John Rick