GOSFIELD, ENGLAND—Analysis of an 800-year-old medieval silver seal discovered by a metal detectorist in eastern England in 2024 determined that it was made with a 2,000-year-old Roman jewel, according to a Live Science report. “It’s not common to have an object composed from two different time periods,” said Lori Rogerson, finds liaison officer for Essex. A loop on one end of the oval seal suggests that it may have been worn as a necklace. The inscription on the silver bezel reads, “SECRETUM.RICARDI,” or “Richard’s secret.” The center carnelian, engraved with an image of a two-horse chariot, has been dated to the late first century B.C. or the early first century A.D. To read about an incised carnelian that predates the Roman period, go to "Artifact: Etruscan Carved Gemstone."
Medieval Seal Incorporated Roman Intaglio
News February 3, 2026
-
Features January/February 2026
The Cost of Doing Business
Piecing together the Roman empire’s longest known inscription—a peculiarly precise inventory of pricesEce Savaş and Philip Stinson
-
Features January/February 2026
The Birds of Amarna
An Egyptian princess seeks sanctuary in her private palaceThe Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York/ Rogers Fund, 1930
-
Features January/February 2026
Taking the Measure of Mesoamerica
Archaeologists decode the sacred mathematics embedded in an ancient city’s architectureCourtesy Claudia I. Alvarado-León
-
Features January/February 2026
Stone Gods and Monsters
3,000 years ago, an intoxicating new religion beckoned pilgrims to temples high in the AndesCourtesy John Rick