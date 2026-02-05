JOIN TODAY
Roman Shipwreck Discovered Off Coast of Southern Italy

News February 5, 2026

A diver recovers an amphora from a Roman shipwreck off the coast of Puglia, Italy.
PUGLIA, ITALY—ANSA reports that a Roman shipwreck carrying a cargo of amphoras was discovered last summer in the Ionian Sea off the coast of southeastern Italy. Italy’s financial police, who combat smuggling, kept the discovery under wraps until now in order to protect the site while a research strategy could be developed. For more on underwater archaeology in Italy, go to "A Trip to Venice."

