FORT ROCK BASIN, OREGON—According to a report in Haaretz, archaeologists have discovered two small pieces of hide connected by a cord in Cougar Mountain Cave rock shelter, which they believe is the earliest known evidence of sewn hide. It’s unclear exactly what the pieces of hide were used for, though they could have been part of a coat, a moccasin, or a tent. The artifacts date to between 12,900 and 11,700 years ago, when a warming trend reversed and the northern hemisphere grew colder and more arid, necessitating the development of warm garments. The researchers also found a great deal of cord made from plant fiber at Cougar Mountain Cave. The cord has varying diameters and qualities, suggesting that it was used for different purposes. And, at nearby Paisley Cave, the team recovered a strip of rabbit hide with fur still on it that is similar to rabbit-fur skirts with interwoven plant fiber that were used until recently by Northern Paiute people in Oregon. According to archaeologist Richard Rosencrance of the University of Nevada, Reno, this suggests that there may be a direct connection between the Paleolithic people who produced the items found in the caves and Native Americans living in the region today. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Science Advances. To read more about early settlement of the area, go to “Off the Grid: Fort Rock Cave, Oregon.”
Earliest Evidence of Sewn Hide Identified in Oregon Cave
News February 6, 2026
Recommended Articles
Digs & Discoveries July/August 2022
Save the Dates
Letter from California November/December 2018
Inside a Native Stronghold
A rugged volcanic landscape was once the site of a dramatic standoff between the Modoc tribe and the U.S. Army
Off the Grid May/June 2018
Fort Rock Cave, Oregon
Off the Grid May/June 2017
Columbia Hills Historical State Park, Washington
-
Features January/February 2026
The Cost of Doing Business
Piecing together the Roman empire’s longest known inscription—a peculiarly precise inventory of pricesEce Savaş and Philip Stinson
-
Features January/February 2026
The Birds of Amarna
An Egyptian princess seeks sanctuary in her private palaceThe Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York/ Rogers Fund, 1930
-
Features January/February 2026
Taking the Measure of Mesoamerica
Archaeologists decode the sacred mathematics embedded in an ancient city’s architectureCourtesy Claudia I. Alvarado-León
-
Features January/February 2026
Stone Gods and Monsters
3,000 years ago, an intoxicating new religion beckoned pilgrims to temples high in the AndesCourtesy John Rick