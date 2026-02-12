JOIN TODAY
Traces of Roman Cologne Uncovered

News February 12, 2026

Apse of Roman basilica, Cologne, Germany
© City of Cologne/Roman-Germanic Museum, Michael Wiehen
Lararium, Cologne, Germany
Lararium in the Archaeological Quarter of Cologne, Germany

COLONGE, GERMANY—Finestre Sull’Arte reports that during new construction work for MiQua, the future LVR-Jewish Museum currently being built near the city’s historic center, excavations revealed several important and well-preserved structures associated with the site’s early Roman settlement. These include an exceptional second-century a.d. lararium, a type of domestic shrine dedicated to protective household deities known as Lares. This altar was located in the area of the former Praetorium, which served as the palace for the Roman governor, and is the first of its kind ever found north of the Alps. The archaeological team also uncovered the remains of a fourth-century a.d. basilica and a late first-century a.d. staircase that would have connected the very earliest sections of the Roman city with the banks of the Rhine River. To read more about Cologne's importance in the Roman empire, go to "Beauty Endures."

