JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Cosmetic Tooth Blackening Dates Back 2,000 Years in Vietnam

News February 13, 2026

SHARE:
Black pigment layer on teeth from Dong Xa, Vietnam
Black pigment layer on teeth from Dong Xa, Vietnam

DONG XA, VIETNAM—Although many people across the world today strive to maintain pearly white teeth, this has not always been the case everywhere. For centuries, in various parts of Asia, Africa, Oceania, and the Americas, certain cultures actually viewed blackened teeth as a sign of beauty. This is particularly the case in Vietnam, where tooth blackening has been well documented in modern times, but archaeologists have long wondered about when the practice first began. According to a Science report, a new study suggests it dates back at least 2,000 years. A research team recently examined examples of discolored teeth found on individuals buried at the late Dong Son–period site of Dong Xa to determine whether the staining was intentional or the unintended outcome of dietary habits, such as chewing betel seeds. Chemical analysis of tooth enamel detected traces of iron and sulfur—the chemical signatures of iron salt, which is a known ingredient in many deep black pigments. The researchers determined that iron salts were likely heated with extracts from plants rich with tannins, which would chemically react to create a black paste that was cosmetically applied to the tooth repeatedly over several weeks. The earliest evidence of this process dates to the Iron Age in Vietnam two millennia ago, when ancient communities had increased access to iron tools and weapons. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Archaeological and Anthropological Sciences. To read about hunter-gatherer burials found in a Vietnamese cave, go to "Oldest Mummified People," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2025.

Recommended Articles

Letter from the Levant March/April 2025

On the Origin of the Pork Taboo

Exploring ancient people’s shifting beliefs about rearing and eating pigs

Read Article
Courtesy Giorgio Buccellati

Searching for Lost Cities May/June 2024

Which Island Is it Anyway?

Unidentified Island, English Channel

Read Article
Saint Michael’s Mount, England
(Chensiyuan/ Wikimedia Commons)

Off the Grid January/February 2023

Tongobriga, Portugal

Read Article

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2022

Surveying Samnium

Read Article

More to Discover

Features January/February 2026

Top 10 Discoveries of 2025

ARCHAEOLOGY magazine’s editors reveal the year’s most exciting finds

Read Article
Courtesy of the Caracol Archaeological Project, University of Houston

  • Features January/February 2026

    The Cost of Doing Business

    Piecing together the Roman empire’s longest known inscription—a peculiarly precise inventory of prices

    Read Article
    A digital reconstruction shows how the Civil Basilica in the city of Aphrodisias in southwestern Anatolia would have appeared with the Edict of Maximum Prices inscribed on its facade.
    Ece Savaş and Philip Stinson

  • Features January/February 2026

    The Birds of Amarna

    An Egyptian princess seeks sanctuary in her private palace

    Read Article
    The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York/ Rogers Fund, 1930

  • Features January/February 2026

    Taking the Measure of Mesoamerica

    Archaeologists decode the sacred mathematics embedded in an ancient city’s architecture

    Read Article
    Courtesy Claudia I. Alvarado-León

  • Features January/February 2026

    Stone Gods and Monsters

    3,000 years ago, an intoxicating new religion beckoned pilgrims to temples high in the Andes

    Read Article
    The ritual center of Chavín de Huántar flourished in northern Peru.
    Courtesy John Rick