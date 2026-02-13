JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

DNA Study Reveals Survival and Persistence of Low Countries Hunter-Gatherers

News February 13, 2026

Crouched burial of a man, Oostwoud, The Netherlands
Provincial Depot for Archaeology Noord-Holland
SHARE:

LEIDEN, THE NETHERLANDS—According to a statement released by Leiden University, a groundbreaking ancient DNA study has provided new information about a pivotal transitional period in prehistoric Europe. The research underscored the remarkable genetic stability in the Low Countries and shed new light on the mysterious origins of the so-called Bell Beaker culture. A team of geneticists and archaeologists analyzed the genomes of 112 individuals who lived in the Rhine–Meuse region of the Low Countries—today’s Netherlands, Belgium, and northwestern Germany—between 8500 and 1700 b.c. The data revealed that when Europe’s first farmers arrived from Anatolia around 4,500 years ago, Low Countries hunter-gatherers remained largely unaffected, even though there was a major shift in the genetic composition of other similar populations throughout western Europe. Experts believe that it took longer for large-scale farming to take hold here because the region was abundant with natural food resources such as fish, wildlife, fruits, and seeds. One striking revelation from the study was that when hunter-gatherers and farming communities did intermingle, it was predominantly through immigrant women, who moved into indigenous communities and may have helped introduce agricultural knowledge. Hunter-gatherer ancestry surprisingly persisted in the Rhine-Meuse region until around 2500 b.c., when other newcomers arrived from the Russian steppe and finally mixed with native populations. Later, this new genetically diverse group, known as the Bell Beaker culture, spread into Britain, where they rapidly and almost completely replaced the Neolithic peoples who lived there. For more on the Bell Beaker culture, go to "Letter from Woodhenge: Stonehenge's Continental Cousin."  
 
 

Recommended Articles

Top 10 Discoveries of 2025 January/February 2026

A Feminine Touch

Çatalhöyük, Turkey

Read Article
Tolga İldun

Features November/December 2021

Italian Master Builders

A 3,500-year-old ritual pool reflects a little-known culture’s agrarian prowess

Read Article
(Ministero della Cultura)

Digs & Discoveries July/August 2019

You Say What You Eat

Read Article
(Courtesy David Frayer, University of Kansas)

Letter From the Philippines May/June 2018

One Grain at a Time

Archaeologists uncover evidence suggesting rice terraces helped the Ifugao resist Spanish colonization

Read Article
(Jon Arnold Images Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo)

More to Discover

Features January/February 2026

Top 10 Discoveries of 2025

ARCHAEOLOGY magazine’s editors reveal the year’s most exciting finds

Read Article
Courtesy of the Caracol Archaeological Project, University of Houston

  • Features January/February 2026

    The Cost of Doing Business

    Piecing together the Roman empire’s longest known inscription—a peculiarly precise inventory of prices

    Read Article
    A digital reconstruction shows how the Civil Basilica in the city of Aphrodisias in southwestern Anatolia would have appeared with the Edict of Maximum Prices inscribed on its facade.
    Ece Savaş and Philip Stinson

  • Features January/February 2026

    The Birds of Amarna

    An Egyptian princess seeks sanctuary in her private palace

    Read Article
    The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York/ Rogers Fund, 1930

  • Features January/February 2026

    Taking the Measure of Mesoamerica

    Archaeologists decode the sacred mathematics embedded in an ancient city’s architecture

    Read Article
    Courtesy Claudia I. Alvarado-León

  • Features January/February 2026

    Stone Gods and Monsters

    3,000 years ago, an intoxicating new religion beckoned pilgrims to temples high in the Andes

    Read Article
    The ritual center of Chavín de Huántar flourished in northern Peru.
    Courtesy John Rick