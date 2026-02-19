JOIN TODAY
Medieval Settlement and Graves Uncovered in Hungary

News February 19, 2026

Hungarian Concession Infrastructure Development
Aerial view of medieval site, Hungary

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY—According to a Daily News Hungary report, more than 100 medieval graves and traces of a medieval settlement were discovered during an investigation conducted ahead of a road construction project in northwestern Hungary. Researchers from Hungary’s National Archaeological Institute and the Rómer Flóris Art and Historical Museum reviewed historical records and aerial imagery of the planned route in order to identify possible archaeological sites. Then, they examined the possible sites with geophysical surveys and confirmed them with excavation. The medieval graves have been attributed to the nomads known as the Avars and dated from the eighth through the eleventh centuries. The settlement, including houses, ovens, and ditches, has been dated to the eleventh century, and the rule of the Árpád dynasty. To read more about medieval Hungary, go to "The Avars Advance."

