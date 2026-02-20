JOIN TODAY
Egyptian King’s Temple Explored in Ancient Memphis

News February 20, 2026

Supreme Council of Antiquities
Excavation, Tel Aziz, Egypt

MIT RAHINA, EGYPT—According to an Ahram Online report, an excavation conducted by a team of researchers from Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities, Peking University, and the Shandong Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology has uncovered a limestone structure at the site of Tel Aziz that may have been part of a temple dedicated to King Apries of the 26th dynasty, who ruled from about 589 to 570 B.C. The site of Tel Aziz is located in what is thought to have been the center of the ancient city of Memphis. The site also yielded five headless sphinx statues, stone blocks inscribed with hieroglyphic texts dedicated to the god Ptah and cartouches of King Apries, pottery, glass vessels, and copper coins. To read in-depth about the neighboring city of Heliopolis, go to "Egypt's Eternal City."

