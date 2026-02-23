JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Singapore's First Ancient Shipwreck Reveals Cargo of Yuan Dynasty Porcelain

News February 23, 2026

SHARE:
Yuan Dynasty blue-and-white porcelain bowl fragment painted with a dragon
Yuan Dynasty blue-and-white porcelain bowl fragment painted with a dragon

SINGAPORE—Underwater archaeologists investigated the first ancient shipwreck ever discovered in Singapore waters, according to a statement released by KeAi Communications Co. The vessel, now known as the Temasek Wreck, dates to the fourteenth century and was located near the eastern entrance of the Singapore Strait. During that era, Temasek, which was the port that preceded Singapore, was a major commercial hub along trade routes linking China and Southeast Asia. Divers recovered approximately 3.8 tons of Chinese manufactured ceramics. Especially noteworthy were fragments of around 300 blue-and-white Yuan dynasty porcelain bowls, more than have been found with any other documented shipwreck. The cargo also consisted of Longquan celadon, Jingdezhen qingbai and shufu wares, Dehua whiteware, greenwares from Fujian, and Fujian Cizao storage jars and small-mouth jars. Lead researcher Michael Flecker of HeritageSG, a subsidiary of Singapore National Heritage Board, believes that the ship was likely a Chinese junk that was loaded and had set sail from the port city of Quanzhou between 1340 and 1352. Read the original scholarly article about this research in the Journal of International Ceramic Studies. For more on the island's history, go to "Letter from Singapore: The Lion City's Glorious Past."

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries March/April 2026

Roman River Barge

Read Article
Barge excavation, Kupa River, Croatia
Courtesy Anton Divić/Navarchos

Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024

Nineteenth-Century Booze Cruise

Read Article
Tomasz Stachura/Baltictech

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2024

Shackleton's Last Try

Read Article
Tore Topp/Royal Canadian Geographical Society

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2023

Sunken Cargo

Read Article
(Israel Antiquities Authority )

More to Discover

Features January/February 2026

Top 10 Discoveries of 2025

ARCHAEOLOGY magazine’s editors reveal the year’s most exciting finds

Read Article
Courtesy of the Caracol Archaeological Project, University of Houston

  • Features January/February 2026

    The Cost of Doing Business

    Piecing together the Roman empire’s longest known inscription—a peculiarly precise inventory of prices

    Read Article
    A digital reconstruction shows how the Civil Basilica in the city of Aphrodisias in southwestern Anatolia would have appeared with the Edict of Maximum Prices inscribed on its facade.
    Ece Savaş and Philip Stinson

  • Features January/February 2026

    The Birds of Amarna

    An Egyptian princess seeks sanctuary in her private palace

    Read Article
    The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York/ Rogers Fund, 1930

  • Features January/February 2026

    Taking the Measure of Mesoamerica

    Archaeologists decode the sacred mathematics embedded in an ancient city’s architecture

    Read Article
    Courtesy Claudia I. Alvarado-León

  • Features January/February 2026

    Stone Gods and Monsters

    3,000 years ago, an intoxicating new religion beckoned pilgrims to temples high in the Andes

    Read Article
    The ritual center of Chavín de Huántar flourished in northern Peru.
    Courtesy John Rick