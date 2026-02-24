JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Gold Jewelry Found in Pre-Hispanic Tomb in Panama

News February 24, 2026

Archaeologists excavate Tomb 3 in El Caño necropolis, Panama
Panama's Ministry of Culture
SHARE:
Ceramic vessels in Tomb 3, El Caño, Panama
Ceramic vessels in Tomb 3, El Caño, Panama

PANAMA CITY, PANAMA—According to an AFP report, a tomb dated to between A.D. 800 and 1000 has been discovered at El Caño necropolis near the southern coast of Panama. Archaeologist Julia Mayo said that the tomb contained human remains, pottery, and gold artifacts, including two bracelets, two earrings, and pectoral jewelry adorned with bats and crocodiles. “The individual with the gold was the one with the highest social status in the group,” Mayo said of the nine similar tombs discovered in the necropolis. “This is where they buried their dead for 200 years,” she added. To read about another tomb uncovered at El Caño, go to "A Golden Shaman," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2024.

Gold pectoral during cleaning
Gold pectoral during cleaning

Recommended Articles

Off the Grid September/October 2025

Necropolis of Pantalica, Italy

Read Article
Photo by Ilana Herzig

Digs & Discoveries May/June 2022

Canyon of the Ancestors

Read Article
(Blaundus Excavation Archive)

Digs & Discoveries March/April 2022

The Treasurer's Tomb

Read Article
(Egyptian Ministry of Tourism & Antiquities/Cairo University)

Top 10 Discoveries of 2020 January/February 2021

Mummy Cache

Saqqara, Egypt

Read Article
(Courtesy Egyptian Ministry of Tourism & Antiquities)

More to Discover

Features January/February 2026

Top 10 Discoveries of 2025

ARCHAEOLOGY magazine’s editors reveal the year’s most exciting finds

Read Article
Courtesy of the Caracol Archaeological Project, University of Houston

  • Features January/February 2026

    The Cost of Doing Business

    Piecing together the Roman empire’s longest known inscription—a peculiarly precise inventory of prices

    Read Article
    A digital reconstruction shows how the Civil Basilica in the city of Aphrodisias in southwestern Anatolia would have appeared with the Edict of Maximum Prices inscribed on its facade.
    Ece Savaş and Philip Stinson

  • Features January/February 2026

    The Birds of Amarna

    An Egyptian princess seeks sanctuary in her private palace

    Read Article
    The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York/ Rogers Fund, 1930

  • Features January/February 2026

    Taking the Measure of Mesoamerica

    Archaeologists decode the sacred mathematics embedded in an ancient city’s architecture

    Read Article
    Courtesy Claudia I. Alvarado-León

  • Features January/February 2026

    Stone Gods and Monsters

    3,000 years ago, an intoxicating new religion beckoned pilgrims to temples high in the Andes

    Read Article
    The ritual center of Chavín de Huántar flourished in northern Peru.
    Courtesy John Rick