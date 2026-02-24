CALGARY, CANADA—According to a statement released by the University of Calgary, Elizabeth Paris of the University of Calgary and an international team of researchers analyzed the bones and tooth enamel of deer and dogs recovered from Moxviquil and Tenam Puente, two Maya archaeological sites in the highlands of southern Mexico. Mapping of strontium isotopes in these specimens indicates that most of the dogs had been raised in Maya lowland kingdoms. Meanwhile, analysis of carbon and nitrogen isotopes in the dog remains shows that they were fed a diet rich in corn and meat. This diet may have been fed to the animals, or they may have scavenged it from scraps. The deer, on the other hand, were determined to be local, and were likely to have been hunted as wild animals. “Our results contribute further evidence for robust exchange networks in ancient Mesoamerica, including the Maya culture area,” Paris said. DNA testing is planned to try to identify what sort of dogs the Maya kept. Read the original scholarly article about this research in the Journal of Archaeological Science. To read about the tomb of the ruler of the Maya kingdom of Caracol, go to "Return of the King," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2025.
Study Suggests the Maya Traded Dogs Over Long Distances
News February 24, 2026
