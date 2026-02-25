ISTANBUL, TURKEY—According to a statement released by Koç University, textile workshops at Beycesultan Höyük, a site in western Anatolia occupied from about 5000 B.C. through the Byzantine period, have yielded a piece of indigo-dyed woven fabric and a piece of knitted fabric. Çiğdem Maner of Koç University and her colleagues said that the dyed fabric, found under a disk-shaped stone weight, has been dated to between 1700 and 1595 B.C. Nearby postholes are thought to have supported a loom. The fabric is a plain tabby weave made of hemp and colored with indigo made from the woad plant. Spindle whorls, loom weights, needles, and other fabric tools were also found in the workshop. Cuneiform texts from Bronze Age Mesopotamia and the Hittite Empire state that blue fabrics were reserved for royalty and elites, suggesting that the people at Beycesultan may have manufactured such luxury goods. When examined with microscopic and chromatographic equipment, the older piece of fabric, dated to between 1915 and 1745 B.C., was found to have been made with a technique called nålbinding, or single-needle knitting, rather than woven on a loom. Maner said that it is the first time fabric made with this technique has been found in Anatolia. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Antiquity. To read about an indigo-dyed woolen sock from Roman Egypt, go to "A Lost Sock's Secrets."
Burnt Bronze Age Fabrics Discovered in Anatolia
News February 25, 2026
Recommended Articles
Features July/August 2021
The Ugarit Archives
Thousands of cuneiform tablets written in a distinctive script tell the dramatic story of a Bronze Age merchant city in Syria
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2019
The Wrath of the Hittites
Digs & Discoveries September/October 2019
Volcano Viewers
Digs & Discoveries March/April 2018
The Mesopotamian Merchant Files
-
Features January/February 2026
The Cost of Doing Business
Piecing together the Roman empire’s longest known inscription—a peculiarly precise inventory of pricesEce Savaş and Philip Stinson
-
Features January/February 2026
The Birds of Amarna
An Egyptian princess seeks sanctuary in her private palaceThe Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York/ Rogers Fund, 1930
-
Features January/February 2026
Taking the Measure of Mesoamerica
Archaeologists decode the sacred mathematics embedded in an ancient city’s architectureCourtesy Claudia I. Alvarado-León
-
Features January/February 2026
Stone Gods and Monsters
3,000 years ago, an intoxicating new religion beckoned pilgrims to temples high in the AndesCourtesy John Rick