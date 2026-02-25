JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Dating of Early Human Site in Jordan Valley Pushed Back by 300,000 Years

News February 25, 2026

SHARE:
Bifacial stone tool
Bifacial stone tool

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL—According to a statement released by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, a new study conducted by Ari Matmon of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Omry Barzilai of the University of Haifa, and Miriam Belmaker of the University of Tulsa suggests that the site of ‘Ubeidiya in the Jordan Valley is at least 1.9 million years old, making it one of the oldest known early human sites outside of Africa. Large bifacial stone tools of the Acheulean tradition and the remains of animals from Africa and Asia have been found at the site, which had previously been dated to between 1.2 and 1.6 million years old. The scientists employed cosmogenic isotope burial dating to measure how long the rocks had been underground, analyzed traces of the Earth’s ancient magnetic field preserved in the site’s lake sediments, and used uranium-lead dating on fossilized snail shells found in the same layer as the stone tools to obtain the new date. Some 1.9 million years ago, different groups of hominins may therefore have been spreading across different regions, such as Georgia’s Dmanisi site, the researchers explained. These groups may have also been carrying different toolkits—either similar Acheulean tools or simpler Oldowan tools, including choppers, scrapers, and flakes, the researchers concluded. To read about an Acheulean tool depicted in a fifteenth-century painting, go to "Portrait of an Ancient Ax."

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries November/December 2025

Source Material

Read Article
Gregor Bader

Digs & Discoveries March/April 2021

Lady Killer

Read Article
Courtesy Randy Haas

Top 10 Discoveries of 2018 January/February 2019

Early Americans

Florence, Texas

Read Article
(Produced by N Velchoff ©The Gault School of Archaeological Research)

Digs & Discoveries January/February 2017

Proteins Solve a Hominin Puzzle

Read Article
(Courtesy Marian Vanhaeren)

More to Discover

Features January/February 2026

Top 10 Discoveries of 2025

ARCHAEOLOGY magazine’s editors reveal the year’s most exciting finds

Read Article
Courtesy of the Caracol Archaeological Project, University of Houston

  • Features January/February 2026

    The Cost of Doing Business

    Piecing together the Roman empire’s longest known inscription—a peculiarly precise inventory of prices

    Read Article
    A digital reconstruction shows how the Civil Basilica in the city of Aphrodisias in southwestern Anatolia would have appeared with the Edict of Maximum Prices inscribed on its facade.
    Ece Savaş and Philip Stinson

  • Features January/February 2026

    The Birds of Amarna

    An Egyptian princess seeks sanctuary in her private palace

    Read Article
    The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York/ Rogers Fund, 1930

  • Features January/February 2026

    Taking the Measure of Mesoamerica

    Archaeologists decode the sacred mathematics embedded in an ancient city’s architecture

    Read Article
    Courtesy Claudia I. Alvarado-León

  • Features January/February 2026

    Stone Gods and Monsters

    3,000 years ago, an intoxicating new religion beckoned pilgrims to temples high in the Andes

    Read Article
    The ritual center of Chavín de Huántar flourished in northern Peru.
    Courtesy John Rick