NOVI SAD, SERBIA—A genetic study of 3,000-year-old bones recovered from the Gomolava burial pit in northern Serbia some 50 years ago indicates that the deceased were mostly women and children, according to a Science News report. Previous study of the people from Gomolava suggests that they were semisedentary farmers. Those who had been buried in the shallow pit were likely killed by blows from horseback, perhaps by seminomadic herders from another group. In all, the remains of 77 individuals were identified through DNA analysis, the examination of proteins in tooth enamel, and bone shape. More than 60 percent of the bones belonged to children, and more than 70 percent of the dead were female. Just 20 men and boys were among the victims. “There’s clearly a choice being made about who’s being killed,” said Barry Molloy of University College Dublin. He thinks the conflict may have occurred over land ownership and how the land was used. The women and children may have been targeted by the attackers for their high status, he added. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Nature Human Behaviour. For more on Serbian archaeology, go to "Farmers and Foragers."
Genetic Study Offers New Insight Into Massacre 3,000 Years Ago
News February 25, 2026
Recommended Articles
A Passion for Fruit May/June 2025
Funeral Fruit
Vlasac, Serbia
Features July/August 2024
Making a Roman Emperor
A newly discovered monumental arch in Serbia reveals a family’s rise to power in the late second century a.d.
Digs & Discoveries January/February 2023
Farmers and Foragers
Digs & Discoveries September/October 2020
Mouse in the House
-
Features January/February 2026
The Cost of Doing Business
Piecing together the Roman empire’s longest known inscription—a peculiarly precise inventory of pricesEce Savaş and Philip Stinson
-
Features January/February 2026
The Birds of Amarna
An Egyptian princess seeks sanctuary in her private palaceThe Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York/ Rogers Fund, 1930
-
Features January/February 2026
Taking the Measure of Mesoamerica
Archaeologists decode the sacred mathematics embedded in an ancient city’s architectureCourtesy Claudia I. Alvarado-León
-
Features January/February 2026
Stone Gods and Monsters
3,000 years ago, an intoxicating new religion beckoned pilgrims to temples high in the AndesCourtesy John Rick