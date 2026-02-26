SWANSEA, WALES—Swansea Bay News reports that Libby Langlands of Black Mountains Archaeology and her colleagues are investigating the historic Hafod-Morga Copperworks site, which is located in South Wales. It includes the Vivian Engine House, built in 1860, and the Musgrave Engine House, which was constructed around 1910. At the Vivian Engine House, the researchers uncovered previously unknown early copper-rolling machinery. Under the Musgrave Engine House, which still contains its original engine, the team members found balancing gears and evidence as to how the large-scale copper-rolling machinery operated. Masonry walls predating both structures were also unearthed, allowing archaeologists to track how the site developed from the early nineteenth century. In addition, they discovered a network of brick furnaces and flues that were used to heat the copper and soften it before rolling. Researchers are working on detailed 3D maps to record the site. To read more about Welsh archaeology, go to "Letter from Wales: Hillforts of the Iron Age."