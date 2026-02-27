JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Who’s Related to Genghis Khan?

News February 27, 2026

SHARE:

MADISON, WISCONSIN—Tradition holds that the eldest son of Genghis Khan, ruler of the Mongol Empire, founded the Golden Horde and was buried in Kazakhstan with his descendants. According to a statement released by the University of Wisconsin–Madison (UW–Madison), an international team of researchers led by Ayken Askapuli of UW–Madison analyzed genomes taken from remains found in four Golden Horde tombs in Kazakhstan, and determined that their ancestors could be traced to the Mongolian plateau through their Y-chromosomes. “We saw evidence that their Y-chromosomes are part of a branch of the C3* cluster,” Askapuli said. Some 20 years ago, fragments of DNA on this C3* cluster were traced back to medieval inhabitants of the Mongolian plateau and the Mongol Empire. This cluster is still found in many men in central Eurasia today, and some have thought these genes may have spread so widely because Genghis Khan controlled such a vast territory. “With ancient DNA results, we can distinguish different branches of the genome that are close to each other but are not identical,” said team member John Hawks of UW–Madison. Askapuli explained that the branch of the C3* cluster identified in the medieval ruling elites of the Golden Horde is not as common in the modern population of the Mongolian plateau. For more on the Mongol Empire, go to "Searching for Lost Cities: Palaces of the Golden Horde."

Map showing DNA analysis of ancient Mongol remains from Kazakhstan
DNA analysis of members of the Mongol ruling elite buried in Kazakhstan revealed shared genomic fragments across Kazakhstan and Mongolia, indicating their close genetic affinity.

Recommended Articles

Features March/April 2025

Unearthing an Elusive Empire

Archaeologists have discovered rare evidence of an enlightened medieval dynasty that ruled much of Central Asia

Read Article
Photo by Kubatbek Tabaldiev and Kunbolot Akmatov

Lost Tombs July/August 2013

Genghis Khan, Founder of the Mongol Empire

Ruled a.d. 1206-1227

Read Article
(Chinese School / National Palace Museum, Taipei, Taiwan / The Bridgeman Art Library)

Letter from Mongolia November/December 2025

Building the Black City

Why the nomads of the Uighur Empire constructed a medieval urban center like no other

Read Article
View of Karabalgasun, Mongolia, landscape
H. Rohland/DAI Bonn

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2025

A Chinese Frontier Fort

Read Article
Alexey Kovalev, Institute of Archaeology of the Russian Academy of Sciences

More to Discover

Features January/February 2026

Top 10 Discoveries of 2025

ARCHAEOLOGY magazine’s editors reveal the year’s most exciting finds

Read Article
Courtesy of the Caracol Archaeological Project, University of Houston

  • Features January/February 2026

    The Cost of Doing Business

    Piecing together the Roman empire’s longest known inscription—a peculiarly precise inventory of prices

    Read Article
    A digital reconstruction shows how the Civil Basilica in the city of Aphrodisias in southwestern Anatolia would have appeared with the Edict of Maximum Prices inscribed on its facade.
    Ece Savaş and Philip Stinson

  • Features January/February 2026

    The Birds of Amarna

    An Egyptian princess seeks sanctuary in her private palace

    Read Article
    The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York/ Rogers Fund, 1930

  • Features January/February 2026

    Taking the Measure of Mesoamerica

    Archaeologists decode the sacred mathematics embedded in an ancient city’s architecture

    Read Article
    Courtesy Claudia I. Alvarado-León

  • Features January/February 2026

    Stone Gods and Monsters

    3,000 years ago, an intoxicating new religion beckoned pilgrims to temples high in the Andes

    Read Article
    The ritual center of Chavín de Huántar flourished in northern Peru.
    Courtesy John Rick