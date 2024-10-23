RIEDLINGEN, GERMANY—According to a Newsweek report, a 2,600-year-old burial chamber has been discovered in an area of southwestern Germany once occupied by Celts. The chamber, which was lined with oak timbers, was found in a large burial mound on the plains of the Danube River. A wooden club-like object in the tomb is thought to have been left behind by a builder. The mound measures more than 210 feet in diameter, and stands more than six feet tall, although Andrea Lindlohr of the Baden-Württemberg Ministry for Regional Development and Housing said that it may have once been 20 feet tall. “The Riedlingen grave is a stroke of luck for archaeology: the scientific significance of this fully preserved Celtic chamber grave, investigated using modern methods, extends far beyond the boundaries of Baden-Württemberg and southern Germany,” commented archaeologist Dirk Krausse of the State Office for Cultural Heritage Baden-Württemberg. Researchers hope to determine who was buried in the mound. To read about a cache of Celtic gold coins uncovered in northeastern Germany, go to “Golden Lucky Charms.”
Oak-Lined Celtic Burial Chamber Discovered in Germany
News October 23, 2024
Recommended Articles
Features March/April 2023
The Shaman’s Secrets
9,000 years ago, two people were buried in Germany with hundreds of ritual objects—who were they?
Digs & Discoveries January/February 2023
An Undersea Battlefield
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2022
Take a Seat
Artifacts September/October 2022
Nordic Bronze Age Figurine
-
Features September/October 2024
Hunting for the Lost Temple of Artemis
After a century of searching, a chance discovery led archaeologists to one of the most important sanctuaries in the ancient Greek worldCourtesy Swiss School of Archaeology in Greece
-
Letter from Nigeria July/August 2024
A West African Kingdom’s Roots
Excavations in Benin City reveal a renowned realm’s deep history(Mike Pitts)
-
Artifacts July/August 2024
Etruscan Oil Lamp(Courtesy Museo dell’Accademia Etrusca e della Città di Cortona; © DeA Picture Library/Art Resource, NY)
-
Digs & Discoveries September/October 2024
A Taíno Idol’s Origin StoryMuseum of Anthropology and Ethnography Turin