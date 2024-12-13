JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Excavation at Egypt’s Taposiris Magna Continues

News December 13, 2024

Coins, Taposiris Magna, Egypt
Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities
SHARE:
Limestone bust of a king, Taposiris Magna, Egypt
Limestone bust of a king, Taposiris Magna, Egypt

ALEXANDRIA, EGYPT—According to an Ahram Online report, a team of Egyptian and Dominican archaeologists led by Kathleen Martinez of Pedro Henríquez Ureña National University has revealed a foundation deposit on the southern side of the enclosure wall of the temple complex of Taposiris Magna. The deposit contained miniature pottery jars, oil lamps, fragments of marble and quartzite, bronze figurines, iron tools, beads, glass vessels, and a scarab inscribed with the text, “The justice of Ra has arisen.” A white marble statuette of a royal woman wearing a diadem was also recovered. Martinez suggests that this figure may depict Cleopatra VII (reigned 51–30 b.c.). “However, this theory has sparked scholarly debate,” said Mohamed Ismail Khaled, Secretary General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities. “Experts argue that the facial features of the marble statuette differ significantly from known representations of Cleopatra VII, casting doubt on this identification,” he added. A limestone bust of a king wearing the Nemes, the distinctive striped headdress worn by pharaohs, was also found. More than 300 coins and ceramics in the deposit have been dated to the late Ptolemaic period, and the construction of the temple dates to the first century B.C. To read about Greco-Roman tombs uncovered at Taposiris Magna, go to "Around the World: Egypt."

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025

A Divine Avatar

Read Article
Reproduced with permission of Colin Hope/Dakhleh Oasis Project

Top 10 Discoveries of 2024 January/February 2025

Aswan’s Great Necropolis

Aswan, Egypt

Read Article
Courtesy the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities

Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024

Egyptian Crocodile Hunt

Read Article
Courtesy the University of Manchester

Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024

A Pharaoh's Coffin

Read Article
Nick Brundle/AdobeStock

More to Discover

Features November/December 2024

Let the Games Begin

How gladiators in ancient Anatolia lived to entertain the masses

Read Article
© Tolga İldun

  • Features November/December 2024

    The Many Faces of the Kingdom of Shu

    Thousands of fantastical bronzes are beginning to reveal the secrets of a legendary Chinese dynasty

    Read Article
    Courtesy Sichuan Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology

  • Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024

    Monuments to Youth

    Read Article
    Museum of Cultural History, University of Oslo

  • Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024

    Nineteenth-Century Booze Cruise

    Read Article
    Tomasz Stachura/Baltictech

  • Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024

    Imperial Garden Showdown

    Read Article
    Italian Ministry of Culture