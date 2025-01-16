JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Early Medieval Neighbors in Austria Shared Few Genes

News January 16, 2025

Avar-period cloak clasp from a female grave at Moedling, Austria
© Benedict Seidl
SHARE:

LEIPZIG, GERMANY—According to a statement released by the Max Planck Society of Evolutionary Anthropology, DNA samples from all of the human remains unearthed in lower Austria from the neighboring early medieval burial sites at Mödling and Leobersdorf have been analyzed. The study determined that all of the nearly 150 individuals buried at Leobersdorf were mostly of East Asian origin, while the 500 individuals buried at Mödling shared an ancestry associated with European populations. “The genetic difference between these groups was very clear and consistent for most of the individuals at the sites,” said geneticist Ke Wang of Fudan University. Yet the archaeological remains left behind by the two communities are Avar in style and very similar to each other, added Walter Pohl of the Austrian Academy of Sciences. The Avars migrated from the East Asian steppes to Central Europe in the sixth century A.D., and it had been previously thought that they mixed with the local populations. Two centuries later, however, the inhabitants of Mödling and Leobersdorf shared culture and customs but few genes. “Most likely both considered themselves Avars,” concluded archaeologist Bendeguz Tobias of the Austrian Academy of Sciences. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Nature. For more, go to "The Avars Advance."

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries July/August 2022

The Great Maize Migration

Read Article
(Keith M. Prufer)

Digs & Discoveries January/February 2022

Japan's Genetic History

Read Article
(Shigeki Nakagome, Assistant Professor in Psychiatry, School of Medicine, Trinity College Dublin)

Digs & Discoveries November/December 2016

Coast over Corridor

Read Article
(Courtesy Mikkel Winther Pedersen, Centre for GeoGenetics, Natural History Museum of Denmark, University of Copenhagen)

Off the Grid January/February 2025

Tzintzuntzan, Mexico

Read Article
Enrique/AdobeStock

More to Discover

Features January/February 2025

Top 10 Discoveries of 2024

ARCHAEOLOGY magazine reveals the year’s most exciting finds

Read Article
Courtesy the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities

  • Features January/February 2025

    Dancing Days of the Maya

    In the mountains of Guatemala, murals depict elaborate performances combining Catholic and Indigenous traditions

    Read Article
    Photograph by R. Słaboński

  • Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025

    Bad Moon Rising

    Read Article
    Erich Lessing/Art Resource, NY

  • Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025

    100-Foot Enigma

    Read Article
    George E. Koronaios/Wikimedia Commons

  • Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025

    Colonial Companions

    Read Article
    NadiaPera/AdobeStock