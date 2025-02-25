NORTH JURA, POLAND—According to a Live Science report, two metal detectorists stumbled upon a nearly 2,000-year-old sword in the forests of southern Poland when they were searching for lost World War II relics. Experts who examined the weapon believe that it is a Roman-style double edge spatha that was commonly used by the cavalry. Although the sword may have Roman origins, it was likely used and deposited by an individual from the Przeworsk culture, which is associated with the Germanic tribe known as the Vandals. Researchers also believe that the three-foot-long sword was intentionally broken into three pieces and left as an offering during a funerary ceremony of a fallen Vandal warrior. Deliberately bent and broken swords are commonly found in Przeworsk culture burials. To read about spatha swords uncovered near Israel's ancient settlement of Ein Gedi, go to "Cave of Swords," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2023.
Roman-Era Sword Unearthed in Poland
News February 25, 2025
SHARE:
Recommended Articles
Top 10 Discoveries of 2020 January/February 2021
Largest Viking DNA Study
Northern Europe and Greenland
(Dorset County Council/Oxford Archaeology)
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2020
Honoring the Dead
(Courtesy Ewa Kedzierska)
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2020
Piggy Playthings
(Marcin S. Przybyła)
Artifacts May/June 2020
Torah Shield and Pointer
(Courtesy Michał Wojenka/Jagiellonian University Institute of Archaeology)
-
Features January/February 2025
Dancing Days of the Maya
In the mountains of Guatemala, murals depict elaborate performances combining Catholic and Indigenous traditionsPhotograph by R. Słaboński
-
Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025
Bad Moon RisingErich Lessing/Art Resource, NY
-
Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025
100-Foot EnigmaGeorge E. Koronaios/Wikimedia Commons
-
Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025
Colonial CompanionsNadiaPera/AdobeStock