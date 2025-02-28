JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Neolithic Henge Monument Unearthed in Denmark

News February 28, 2025

Timber circle, Aars, Denmark
Vesthimmerlands Museum
SHARE:

AARS, DENMARK—According to a statement released by the Vesthimmerland Museum, Danish archaeologists unearthed an extraordinary ancient timber circle that shows similarities to the famous ‘Woodhenge’ site in Wiltshire, England. The monument was discovered prior to construction work in northeastern Jutland. Workers uncovered remnants of a monumental complex that was once formed by 45 large wooden posts arranged in a circle, which created an enclosure roughly 100 feet in diameter. Experts believe that the structure dates to the late Neolithic or early Bronze Age (2600–1600 b.c.) and was an important ceremonial center for people belonging to the Bell Beaker culture. During that period, the area seemed to be part of an important ritual landscape that included another, smaller timber circle, a significant necropolis, and several small settlements.  "This is an extraordinary find," said Sidsel Wåhlin, curator at Vesthimmerlands Museum. "The timber circle provides valuable insights into the ritual practices and social structures of this internationally connected prehistoric society. It is a testament to the rich archaeological heritage of Denmark." To read about a 4,000-year-old ringed sanctuary in Germany, go to "Letter from Woodhenge: Stonehenge's Continental Cousin."

Recommended Articles

Ancient DNA Revolution September/October 2024

Danish Turnovers

Denmark

Read Article
Ertebølle flint ax (three views)
Danish National Museum & Anders Fischer/A. Fischer, et al, J. Archaeol. Sci.:Rep Vol 39 103102 (2021)

Digs & Discoveries July/August 2024

Bronze Age Beads Go Abroad

Read Article
(Courtesy Cambridge Archaeological Unit)

Artifacts July/August 2023

Norse Gold Bracteate

Read Article
(Arnold Mikkelsen, National Museum of Denmark)

Digs & Discoveries November/December 2022

Vikings in Furs

Read Article
(Roberto Fortuna)

More to Discover

Features January/February 2025

Top 10 Discoveries of 2024

ARCHAEOLOGY magazine reveals the year’s most exciting finds

Read Article
Courtesy the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities

  • Features January/February 2025

    Dancing Days of the Maya

    In the mountains of Guatemala, murals depict elaborate performances combining Catholic and Indigenous traditions

    Read Article
    Photograph by R. Słaboński

  • Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025

    Bad Moon Rising

    Read Article
    Erich Lessing/Art Resource, NY

  • Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025

    100-Foot Enigma

    Read Article
    George E. Koronaios/Wikimedia Commons

  • Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025

    Colonial Companions

    Read Article
    NadiaPera/AdobeStock