AARS, DENMARK—According to a statement released by the Vesthimmerland Museum, Danish archaeologists unearthed an extraordinary ancient timber circle that shows similarities to the famous ‘Woodhenge’ site in Wiltshire, England. The monument was discovered prior to construction work in northeastern Jutland. Workers uncovered remnants of a monumental complex that was once formed by 45 large wooden posts arranged in a circle, which created an enclosure roughly 100 feet in diameter. Experts believe that the structure dates to the late Neolithic or early Bronze Age (2600–1600 b.c.) and was an important ceremonial center for people belonging to the Bell Beaker culture. During that period, the area seemed to be part of an important ritual landscape that included another, smaller timber circle, a significant necropolis, and several small settlements. "This is an extraordinary find," said Sidsel Wåhlin, curator at Vesthimmerlands Museum. "The timber circle provides valuable insights into the ritual practices and social structures of this internationally connected prehistoric society. It is a testament to the rich archaeological heritage of Denmark." To read about a 4,000-year-old ringed sanctuary in Germany, go to "Letter from Woodhenge: Stonehenge's Continental Cousin."