JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Study Reveals Vast Aztec Obsidian Trade Network

News May 13, 2025

Researchers analyze an obsidian artifact
Photo by Leonardo López Luján
SHARE:
Tulane researchers Jason Nesbitt and Diego Matadamas-Gomora analyze an obsidian artifact
Tulane researchers Jason Nesbitt and Diego Matadamas-Gomora analyze an obsidian artifact

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA—Artisans in the Aztec, or Mexica, Empire used obsidian to make a variety of items, from ceremonial objects to everyday tools. According to a statement released by Tulane University, a new study—the largest of its kind ever undertaken—has indicated that the Aztecs developed a vast trade network to obtain the much sought-after volcanic material. The research involved geochemical analysis of 788 obsidian artifacts excavated from the Templo Mayor in Tenochtitlan, the Aztec capital in current-day Mexico City. An international team of researchers determined that 90 percent of the objects were from obsidian sources at Sierra de Pachuca, located around 60 miles northeast of the city. Sierra de Pachuca obsidian was valued for its green hue and symbolic connection to the mythical city of Tollan. Almost all the ceremonial offerings from the Templo Mayor, including miniature weapons, jewelry, and inlays for sculptures, were made with this type of obsidian. Yet the researchers discovered that the Aztecs also obtained their obsidian from at least seven other locations in regions beyond their political borders, such as Ucareo in western Mexico. The findings suggest a sophisticated economy that relied not only on conquest but on active long-distance trade, even with rival polities. “Although the Mexicas preferred green obsidian, the high diversity of obsidian types, mainly in the form of non-ritual artifacts, suggests that obsidian tools from multiple sources reached the capital of the Empire through market instead of direct acquisition in the outcrop,” Tulane’s Diego Matadamas-Gomora said. “By studying where this material came from, we can explore the movement of goods across Mesoamerica.” To read about thousands of wooden artifacts unearthed beneath the Templo Mayor, go to "Aztec Offerings," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2022.
 

Recommended Articles

Off the Grid July/August 2023

The Ancient City of Cuicuilco, Mexico

Read Article
(Alejandro/Adobe Stock)

Top 10 Discoveries of 2022 January/February 2023

Aztec Offerings

Mexico City, Mexico

Read Article
(AdobeStock)

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2022

Mexican Star Power

Read Article
(Melitón Tapia, INAH)

Top 10 Discoveries of 2020 January/February 2021

The First Enslaved Africans in Mexico

Mexico City, Mexico

Read Article
(R. Barquera and N. Bernal)

More to Discover

Features May/June 2025

Lost City of the Samurai

Archaeologists rediscover Ichijodani, a formidable stronghold that flourished amid medieval Japan’s brutal power struggles

Read Article
Tohan Aerial Photographic Service/AFLO

  • Features May/June 2025

    A Passion for Fruit

    Exploring the surprisingly rich archaeological record of berries, melons…and more

    Read Article
    © BnF, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais/Art Resource, NY

  • Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025

    The Cat and the Fat

    Read Article
    SMB - Ägyptisches Museum und Papyrussammlung/Photo: Sandra Steiß

  • Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025

    The King's Throne

    Read Article
    © Ministère de la Culture/Médiathèque du Patrimoine, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais/Art Resource, NY

  • Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025

    Byzantine Boomtown

    Read Article
    Emil Aladjem, Israel Antiquities Authority