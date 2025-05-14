DOS PILAS, GUATEMALA—In the 1990s, archaeologists made a grisly discovery when they entered a cave beneath the Maya site of Dos Pilas in Petén. The team encountered hundreds of fragmented human bones that were scattered about the cave floor alongside ocher and obsidian blades. Many of the bones bore marks indicative of traumatic injuries and execution. Live Science reports that researchers have recently studied the remains from Cueva de Sangre, or “Blood Cave,” and concluded that they are in fact the result of acts of human sacrifice some 2,000 years ago. The cave contained remains of more than 100 individuals, both adults and juveniles, whose bodies were ritually deposited between 400 b.c. and a.d. 250. California State University, Los Angeles bioarchaeologist Michele Bleuze and her colleagues identified marks on some of the bones that indicated the individuals' remains had been dismembered. Other bones had been arranged in particular ways, which supports the researchers' interpretation of their deposition as a ritual act. The Cueva de Sangre is flooded with water most of the year and is only accessible during the dry season, from March to May. It was during this time of the year, the researchers believe, that the Maya carried out these sacrifices to appease the rain god Chaac. To read about a lavish royal tomb recently unearthed in Petén, go to "Unmasking a Maya Dynasty," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2024.
Guatemalan Cave Holds Evidence of Maya Human Sacrifice
News May 14, 2025
DOS PILAS, GUATEMALA—In the 1990s, archaeologists made a grisly discovery when they entered a cave beneath the Maya site of Dos Pilas in Petén. The team encountered hundreds of fragmented human bones that were scattered about the cave floor alongside ocher and obsidian blades. Many of the bones bore marks indicative of traumatic injuries and execution. Live Science reports that researchers have recently studied the remains from Cueva de Sangre, or “Blood Cave,” and concluded that they are in fact the result of acts of human sacrifice some 2,000 years ago. The cave contained remains of more than 100 individuals, both adults and juveniles, whose bodies were ritually deposited between 400 b.c. and a.d. 250. California State University, Los Angeles bioarchaeologist Michele Bleuze and her colleagues identified marks on some of the bones that indicated the individuals' remains had been dismembered. Other bones had been arranged in particular ways, which supports the researchers' interpretation of their deposition as a ritual act. The Cueva de Sangre is flooded with water most of the year and is only accessible during the dry season, from March to May. It was during this time of the year, the researchers believe, that the Maya carried out these sacrifices to appease the rain god Chaac. To read about a lavish royal tomb recently unearthed in Petén, go to "Unmasking a Maya Dynasty," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2024.
Recommended Articles
Top 10 Discoveries of 2024 January/February 2025
Unmasking a Maya Dynasty
Petén, Guatemala
Features January/February 2025
Dancing Days of the Maya
In the mountains of Guatemala, murals depict elaborate performances combining Catholic and Indigenous traditions
Artifacts January/February 2024
Maya Ceramic Whistles
Top 10 Discoveries of 2022 January/February 2023
Earliest Maya Calendar Date
San Bartolo, Guatemala
-
Features May/June 2025
A Passion for Fruit
Exploring the surprisingly rich archaeological record of berries, melons…and more© BnF, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais/Art Resource, NY
-
Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025
The Cat and the FatSMB - Ägyptisches Museum und Papyrussammlung/Photo: Sandra Steiß
-
Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025
The King's Throne© Ministère de la Culture/Médiathèque du Patrimoine, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais/Art Resource, NY
-
Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025
Byzantine BoomtownEmil Aladjem, Israel Antiquities Authority