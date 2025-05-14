JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Guatemalan Cave Holds Evidence of Maya Human Sacrifice

News May 14, 2025

SHARE:

DOS PILAS, GUATEMALA—In the 1990s, archaeologists made a grisly discovery when they entered a cave beneath the Maya site of Dos Pilas in Petén. The team encountered hundreds of fragmented human bones that were scattered about the cave floor alongside ocher and obsidian blades. Many of the bones bore marks indicative of traumatic injuries and execution. Live Science reports that researchers have recently studied the remains from Cueva de Sangre, or “Blood Cave,” and concluded that they are in fact the result of acts of human sacrifice some 2,000 years ago. The cave contained remains of more than 100 individuals, both adults and juveniles, whose bodies were ritually deposited between 400 b.c. and a.d. 250. California State University, Los Angeles bioarchaeologist Michele Bleuze and her colleagues identified marks on some of the bones that indicated the individuals' remains had been dismembered. Other bones had been arranged in particular ways, which supports the researchers' interpretation of their deposition as a ritual act. The Cueva de Sangre is flooded with water most of the year and is only accessible during the dry season, from March to May. It was during this time of the year, the researchers believe, that the Maya carried out these sacrifices to appease the rain god Chaac. To read about a lavish royal tomb recently unearthed in Petén, go to "Unmasking a Maya Dynasty," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2024.
 

Recommended Articles

Top 10 Discoveries of 2024 January/February 2025

Unmasking a Maya Dynasty

Petén, Guatemala

Read Article
Photos by Rubén Salgado Escudero

Features January/February 2025

Dancing Days of the Maya

In the mountains of Guatemala, murals depict elaborate performances combining Catholic and Indigenous traditions

Read Article
Photograph by R. Słaboński

Artifacts January/February 2024

Maya Ceramic Whistles

Read Article
(Courtesy Daniela Triadan, Ceibal-Petexbatun Archaeological Project)

Top 10 Discoveries of 2022 January/February 2023

Earliest Maya Calendar Date

San Bartolo, Guatemala

Read Article
(Digital image overlaid with illustration by Heather Hurst)

More to Discover

Features May/June 2025

Lost City of the Samurai

Archaeologists rediscover Ichijodani, a formidable stronghold that flourished amid medieval Japan’s brutal power struggles

Read Article
Tohan Aerial Photographic Service/AFLO

  • Features May/June 2025

    A Passion for Fruit

    Exploring the surprisingly rich archaeological record of berries, melons…and more

    Read Article
    © BnF, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais/Art Resource, NY

  • Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025

    The Cat and the Fat

    Read Article
    SMB - Ägyptisches Museum und Papyrussammlung/Photo: Sandra Steiß

  • Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025

    The King's Throne

    Read Article
    © Ministère de la Culture/Médiathèque du Patrimoine, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais/Art Resource, NY

  • Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025

    Byzantine Boomtown

    Read Article
    Emil Aladjem, Israel Antiquities Authority