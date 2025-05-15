JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Ancient Villa Outside Rome Was Converted Into Early Christian Church

News May 15, 2025

Excavation of the vasca in the Triton Baths, Villa di Sette Bassi, Italy
Parco Archeologico dell'Appia Antica
SHARE:
Excavation photo showing the structure's two construction phases, Villa di Sette Bassi, Italy
Excavation photo showing the vasca's two construction phases, Villa di Sette Bassi, Italy

ROME, ITALY—La Brújula Verde reports that recent excavations within the sprawling ruins of the Villa di Sette Bassi outside Rome have revealed how the property underwent major transformations in Late Antiquity, providing new clues about the early spread of Christianity in the region. Dating to the second century a.d., the complex, which is located in the Archaeological Park of the Appia Antica, was once one of the largest villas ever built in the Roman countryside. Archaeologists learned that in the centuries after the estate was constructed it was transformed into a Christian church. Within part of the property known as the Triton Baths, they unearthed a marble-lined vasca, or tub, where Christian converts were baptized. It was built in two phases. In its first phase, the vasca was quite deep, as initially candidates for baptism underwent a full body immersion into the pool. However, later alterations to the sacrament did not require such a rigorous procedure and the floor of the tub was raised accordingly. Several burials nearby suggest that the building may not have been just a simple chapel, but instead may have played a significant role in the early spread of Christianity. Researchers believe that it is even possible that a bishopric may have once been centered there. To read about the city's early Jewish community, go to "Letter from Rome: Secrets of the Catacombs."

Recommended Articles

Letter from the Levant March/April 2025

On the Origin of the Pork Taboo

Exploring ancient people’s shifting beliefs about rearing and eating pigs

Read Article
Courtesy Giorgio Buccellati

Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024

Imperial Garden Showdown

Read Article
Italian Ministry of Culture

Ancient DNA Revolution September/October 2024

The Empire's Genome

Rome and environs, Italy

Read Article
Forum, Rome, Italy
AdobeStock/ Kavalenkava

Digs & Discoveries July/August 2024

Black Magic Seeds

Read Article

More to Discover

Features May/June 2025

Lost City of the Samurai

Archaeologists rediscover Ichijodani, a formidable stronghold that flourished amid medieval Japan’s brutal power struggles

Read Article
Tohan Aerial Photographic Service/AFLO

  • Features May/June 2025

    A Passion for Fruit

    Exploring the surprisingly rich archaeological record of berries, melons…and more

    Read Article
    © BnF, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais/Art Resource, NY

  • Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025

    The Cat and the Fat

    Read Article
    SMB - Ägyptisches Museum und Papyrussammlung/Photo: Sandra Steiß

  • Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025

    The King's Throne

    Read Article
    © Ministère de la Culture/Médiathèque du Patrimoine, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais/Art Resource, NY

  • Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025

    Byzantine Boomtown

    Read Article
    Emil Aladjem, Israel Antiquities Authority