JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

New Research Revises Story of Maiden Castle Cemetery

News May 20, 2025

SHARE:

MAIDEN CASTLE, ENGLAND—In the 1930s, British archaeologists Tessa and Mortimer Wheeler discovered a grisly cemetery containing at least 34 skeletons at the site of Maiden Castle in Dorset. The Iron Age fort is one of England’s most impressive archaeological monuments and the Wheelers imagined that the deceased, who were all men who showed signs of having suffered traumatic injuries, were cut down defending the fortress by the invading Roman army in a.d. 43. However, according to History Extra, a new study indicates that this dramatic theory is not accurate. Radiocarbon dating and reanalysis of the bones suggests that the soldiers were not buried in a single event. Instead, they likely represented three generations of men who had died in different conflicts across the early decades of the first century a.d., all prior to the Romans' arrival. The researchers believe the violent events leading to the men’s’ deaths were the results of societal stresses and internal conflicts between native Britons. “This was a case of Britons killing Britons,” said archaeologist Miles Russell. “The Roman army committed many atrocities, but this does not appear to be one of them.” Read the original scholarly article about this research in Oxford Journal of Archaeology. For more on Dorset's archaeological history, go to "Man of the Moment."

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries July/August 2024

Bronze Age Beads Go Abroad

Read Article
(Courtesy Cambridge Archaeological Unit)

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2021

Man of the Moment

Read Article
(robertharding/Alamy Stock Photo)

Off the Grid May/June 2025

Bulow Plantation Ruins, Florida

Read Article
Sugar mill, Bulow Plantation Ruins Historic State Park
Ben O’Donnell

Features May/June 2025

Lost City of the Samurai

Archaeologists rediscover Ichijodani, a formidable stronghold that flourished amid medieval Japan’s brutal power struggles

Read Article
Tohan Aerial Photographic Service/AFLO

More to Discover

Features May/June 2025

A Passion for Fruit

Exploring the surprisingly rich archaeological record of berries, melons…and more

Read Article
© BnF, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais/Art Resource, NY

  • Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025

    The Cat and the Fat

    Read Article
    SMB - Ägyptisches Museum und Papyrussammlung/Photo: Sandra Steiß

  • Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025

    The King's Throne

    Read Article
    © Ministère de la Culture/Médiathèque du Patrimoine, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais/Art Resource, NY

  • Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025

    Byzantine Boomtown

    Read Article
    Emil Aladjem, Israel Antiquities Authority

  • Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025

    Lay of the Land

    Read Article
    Courtesy Médard Thiry