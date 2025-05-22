JOIN TODAY
Bronze Coin May Contain Earliest Known Usage of the Word "Turk"

News May 22, 2025

TASHKENT, UZBEKISTAN—A small bronze coin found at an ancient site near Tashkent has the potential to reshape archaeologists’ understanding of early Turkic civilization, reports Türkiye Today. According to archaeologist Gaybulla Babayarov of the Uzbekistan Academy of Sciences, the late sixth– or early seventh–century object is stamped with the phrase “Turk-Kagan” written in the Sogdian language. While the word “kagan,” sometimes spelled khagan, refers to the ruler of an empire or khaganate, Babayarov argues the usage of the word “Turk” here denotes the oldest known reference to ethnic Turkic identity. Previously, the earliest known appearance of the term “Turk” came from eighth-century Mongolian inscriptions. It is believed the coin was minted by the descendants of Istemi Kagan during the period of the Western Gokturk Khaganate, which controlled parts of the Fergana Valley that includes modern-day Uzbekistan. Traditional academic narratives posit that the Gokturks were purely nomadic and therefore had little need for a coin-based economy. The newly discovered coin appears to contradict those theories. “This discovery challenges the traditional image of the Gokturks as nomads,” said Babayarov. “It shows they had urban settlements, a ruling elite, and even monetary circulation.” To read about two newly discovered medieval cities in the mountains of eastern Uzbekistan, go to "Silk Road Mountain Towns."

