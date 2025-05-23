JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

140,000-Year-Old Bones Reveal Clues About Behavior of Extinct Human Species

News May 23, 2025

Homo erectus bones recovered from the Madura Strait, Java, Indonesia
Leiden University
SHARE:

JAVA, INDONESIA—Homo erectus, modern humans' archaic hominin relative, was the first human species to migrate out of Africa. One of the places they eventually settled was in Southeast Asia, as H. erectus fossils found on the island of Java date back 1.6 million years. Archaeologists working there recently gained new insight into the way these early humans lived, according to a statement released by Leiden University. Dredging operations in the Madura Strait recovered two fragments of 140,000-year-old H. erectus skull among the fossilized remains of 36 vertebrate species. This now-submerged region was once part of a landmass called Sundaland, which connected the Indonesian archipelago to the Asian mainland during the last Ice Age. These fossils—the first thathave ever been retrieved from the seafloor—have provided researchers with important new information about H. erectus’ behavior. For instance, the finds demonstrate how the Javanese H. erectus species spread from the highlands into the surrounding lowlands when sea levels were lower. At this time, Sundaland would have provided ample fresh water, shellfish, fish, edible plants, seeds, and fruit year-round. The study also revealed evidence of previously unknown behavioral anomalies, such as the ability to hunt strong healthy bovids, which suggests that the population living there may have even had contact with other human cousins. “We didn’t find this in the earlier Homo erectus population on Java, but do know it from more modern human species of the Asian mainland,” said archaeologist Harold Berghuis. “Homo erectus may have copied this practice from these populations. This suggests there may have been contact between these hominin groups, or even genetic exchange.” Read the original scholarly article about this research in Quaternary Environments and Humans. To read about stone ancestor monuments across the Indonesian archipelago, go to "Java's Megalithic Mountain."

Recommended Articles

A Passion for Fruit May/June 2025

Java’s Mystic Mangoes

Central Java, Indonesia

Read Article
Photo by Kassian Céphas, courtesy Universiteitsbibliotheek Leiden / Public Domain

Features July/August 2024

Java's Megalithic Mountain

Across the Indonesian archipelago, people raised immense stones to honor their ancestors

Read Article
Indonesia Java Gunung Padang Megalithic Site
(Courtesy Lutfi Yondri)

Digs & Discoveries March/April 2022

Kublai Khan's Sinking Ambitions

Read Article
(Hung et al., 2022)

Off the Grid March/April 2020

Gunung Kawi, Bali

Read Article
(Marius Dobilus/Alamy Stock Photo)

More to Discover

Features May/June 2025

Lost City of the Samurai

Archaeologists rediscover Ichijodani, a formidable stronghold that flourished amid medieval Japan’s brutal power struggles

Read Article
Tohan Aerial Photographic Service/AFLO

  • Features May/June 2025

    A Passion for Fruit

    Exploring the surprisingly rich archaeological record of berries, melons…and more

    Read Article
    © BnF, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais/Art Resource, NY

  • Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025

    The Cat and the Fat

    Read Article
    SMB - Ägyptisches Museum und Papyrussammlung/Photo: Sandra Steiß

  • Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025

    The King's Throne

    Read Article
    © Ministère de la Culture/Médiathèque du Patrimoine, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais/Art Resource, NY

  • Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025

    Byzantine Boomtown

    Read Article
    Emil Aladjem, Israel Antiquities Authority