Earthquake Reveals Roman Theater in Croatia

News May 27, 2025

Roman theater remnants on display beneath glass floor of city hall, Sisak, Croatia
Croatia's Ministry of Culture and Media
Roman theater excavation, Sisak, Croatia
Roman theater excavation, Sisak, Croatia

SISAK, CROATIA—When a 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck central Croatia in 2020, it caused extensive damage to the city of Sisak's town hall—and led to a fortuitous archaeological discovery, The Miami Herald reports. During renovation and repair work to the building, construction crews encountered long forgotten and well-preserved Roman ruins buried just beneath the modern structure’s basement. Archaeologists determined that they belonged to a small theater or odeon, measuring around 65 feet in diameter, which would have once held musical performances and political gatherings. Croatian authorities described the unexpected find as “extremely valuable” and one that helps provide a deeper glimpse into the ancient Roman city of Siscia, modern-day Sisak. Founded around 35 b.c., the settlement began as a Roman military encampment but soon grew into an important economic and administrative hub, becoming one of the four most important cities in the province of Pannonia before waning in prominence in the fifth century a.d. To read about a Roman theater where the emperor Nero performed, go to "The Fiddler's Theater," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2023.

