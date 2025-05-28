JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Major Discoveries at Chachapoya Site in Peru Announced

News May 28, 2025

Conservation work on the North Basing of Building 1 in Pajatén, Peru
Heinz Plenge Pardo
SHARE:

GRAN PAJATÉN, PERU—The Chachapoya civilization developed between the seventh and the sixteenth century high in the Andes Mountains of northern Peru. They are known for building sophisticated urban centers in often remote and rugged locations perched as high as 9,500 feet above sea level. According to a statement released by the World Monuments Fund (WMF), over the past several years a new project has revealed major new discoveries at Gran Patajén, one of the most enigmatic yet culturally significant Chachapoya sites. Previous work in the area during the 1960s identified 26 archaeological structures, which included ceremonial buildings decorated with stone mosaics depicting human figures and high-relief friezes. However, much of the site remained buried in thick vegetation. The new project was able to reveal more than 100 additional buildings at the site, which marks a milestone in the understanding of Chachapoya settlement organization, architecture, and regional influence. “This discovery radically expands our understanding of Gran Pajatén and raises new questions about the site’s role in the Chachapoya world,” said Juan Pablo de la Puente Brunke, executive director of WMF in Peru. “Evidence now confirms that it is not an isolated complex but part of an articulated network of pre-Hispanic settlements from different periods.” To read about excavations of the monumental center of Pañamarca in northern Peru, go to "The Making of a Moche Queen," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2024.

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025

Nazca Ghost Glyphs

Read Article
The Yamagata University Institute of Nasca

Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025

Origins of Peruvian Religion

Read Article
Ucupe Cultural Landscape Archaeological Project

Top 10 Discoveries of 2024 January/February 2025

The Making of a Moche Queen

Pañamarca, Peru

Read Article
Courtesy Lisa Trever

Digs & Discoveries July/August 2024

The Song in the Stone

Read Article

More to Discover

Features May/June 2025

Lost City of the Samurai

Archaeologists rediscover Ichijodani, a formidable stronghold that flourished amid medieval Japan’s brutal power struggles

Read Article
Tohan Aerial Photographic Service/AFLO

  • Features May/June 2025

    A Passion for Fruit

    Exploring the surprisingly rich archaeological record of berries, melons…and more

    Read Article
    © BnF, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais/Art Resource, NY

  • Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025

    The Cat and the Fat

    Read Article
    SMB - Ägyptisches Museum und Papyrussammlung/Photo: Sandra Steiß

  • Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025

    The King's Throne

    Read Article
    © Ministère de la Culture/Médiathèque du Patrimoine, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais/Art Resource, NY

  • Digs & Discoveries May/June 2025

    Byzantine Boomtown

    Read Article
    Emil Aladjem, Israel Antiquities Authority