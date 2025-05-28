JOIN TODAY
Occupant of Egyptian Tomb Finally Identified After 50 Years

News May 28, 2025

Exterior of rock-cut tomb of Amun-Mes in Egypt's Al-Asasif necropolis
Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities
Carved niche in tomb of Amun-Mes, Al-Asasif, Egypt
Carved niche in tomb of Amun-Mes, Al-Asasif, Egypt

LUXOR, EGYPT—During the 1970s, excavations at the Al-Asasif necropolis on Luxor’s west bank uncovered an elaborate rock-cut tomb. Archaeologists theorized that it must have belonged to an Egyptian dignitary, but at the time they were unable to identify the deceased and the tomb was labeled with the generic name of Kampp 23. Now, Ahram Online reports, a joint Egyptian-Canadian team has finally determined that the Kampp 23 tomb was built for a man named Amun-Mes, the erstwhile mayor of Thebes during the Ramesside period (ca. 1295–1070 b.c.). Several inscriptions found elsewhere in Luxor mention a certain Amun-Mes along with many other titles that he had once earned, including “King’s Adviser,” “Tax Collector,” and “Head of Quarry Services” under the pharaoh Ramesses IV (reigned ca. 1153–1147 b.c.). Experts cannot yet be certain whether all of these offices were held by the same Amun-Mes who was buried at Kampp 23, or whether there were multiple dignitaries with the same name in different periods. Canadian archaeologist Casey L. Kirkpatrick said the team will continue excavations and analysis to deepen their understanding of the tomb's owner. She hopes that future work will be able clarify unanswered questions about Amun-Mes's identity and status. To read about the tomb of an Egyptian dignitary buried in the Abusir necropolis 2,500 years ago, go to "Spells Against Snakes."

Winged scarab
Winged scarab

(Egyptian Ministry of Tourism & Antiquities/Cairo University)

    Emil Aladjem, Israel Antiquities Authority